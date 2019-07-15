road-closure

(MGNonline)

The following roads in Allen Parish have water over them.

Officials remind motorists that it only takes about a foot of water to float a vehicle, so turn around. Motorists are also reminded that driving through high water may cause water to go into a residence or a business.

Oakdale area:

Norris Road between Bluebush Rd and Ward Road 

Bluebush Road

River Dam Road

Cypress Creek Road

Callahan Road

Pine Lane

Jones Lane

Creel Lane

7th Street Extension from Whatley Road to Shallow Hole Road

Oak Park

Mowad Drive

Terry Lane

Mockingbird Lane

Lisa Lane

W. Beck Avenue 

E 7th Avenue

N 13th Street

Hwy 165 on northbound side

Oberlin area:

6th Street

13th Street

W. 4th Avenue

9th Avenue

12th Street

Main Street near courthouse

Lauderdale Wood Yard Road near Allen Correctional

Hickory Flat Road

Neville Vizena Road

Cole Road 

Hwy 165 northbound near Deer Farm Road

Ponderosa Road

Hwy 26 near car wash

Smith Loop

Mandy Lane 

Kinder area:

Green Oak Road

Lizzy Cole Road

Parish Line Road 

Old Ferry Road

Reeves area:

Topsy Bel Road

Hwy 190 near S. Lyles

MIittie area: 

Ten Mile Road on the north end

Hwy. 26 in areas

Dave Smith Road

