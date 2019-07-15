The following roads in Allen Parish have water over them.
Officials remind motorists that it only takes about a foot of water to float a vehicle, so turn around. Motorists are also reminded that driving through high water may cause water to go into a residence or a business.
Oakdale area:
Norris Road between Bluebush Rd and Ward Road
Bluebush Road
River Dam Road
Cypress Creek Road
Callahan Road
Pine Lane
Jones Lane
Creel Lane
7th Street Extension from Whatley Road to Shallow Hole Road
Oak Park
Mowad Drive
Terry Lane
Mockingbird Lane
Lisa Lane
W. Beck Avenue
E 7th Avenue
N 13th Street
Hwy 165 on northbound side
Oberlin area:
6th Street
13th Street
W. 4th Avenue
9th Avenue
12th Street
Main Street near courthouse
Lauderdale Wood Yard Road near Allen Correctional
Hickory Flat Road
Neville Vizena Road
Cole Road
Hwy 165 northbound near Deer Farm Road
Ponderosa Road
Hwy 26 near car wash
Smith Loop
Mandy Lane
Kinder area:
Green Oak Road
Lizzy Cole Road
Parish Line Road
Old Ferry Road
Reeves area:
Topsy Bel Road
Hwy 190 near S. Lyles
MIittie area:
Ten Mile Road on the north end
Hwy. 26 in areas
Dave Smith Road