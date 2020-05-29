OBERLIN – Allen Parish schools will hold outdoor graduation ceremonies in June with COVID-19 precautions in place, Superintendent Kent Reed said Thursday.
Athletic workouts and ACT testing are also among the academic and extracurricular activities which are expected to resume next month.
Oberlin High and Fairview high schools will graduate at the Oberlin High School football stadium on June 16. Oberlin High graduation will take place at 5:30 p.m. followed by Fairview at 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth High and Oakdale high schools will graduate on June 18 at the Oakdale High football stadium. Elizabeth High will graduate at 5:30 p.m. with Oakdale graduation held at 7:30 p.m.
Reeves High and Kinder high schools will graduate on June 18 at the Kinder High football stadium. Reeves High will graduate at 5:30 p.m. followed by Kinder at 7:30 p.m.
School Superintendent Kent Reed said schools have received directives from the governor and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association regarding starting athletic training and sanitation procedures.
Student athletes are expected to begin athletic workouts on June 8 with the appropriate numbers and disinfection requirements. The district has ordered disinfectant machines and a backpack sprayer with appropriate disinfectant to kill COVID-19, according to Reed.
"We want the sanitation of our facilities to be easier and less time consuming because large areas will be able to be addressed quickly," he said.
No extracurricular activity will be allowed to take place at any school before June 8.
Various academic supports will also continue to be available to all parish students throughout the summer. In partnership with the Louisiana Department of Education and curriculum providers any unfinished learning will be diagnosed, planned for and acted upon during the 2020-21 school year.
About 250 juniors and seniors are expected to take the ACT test on June 2. Testing will be conducted at school sites throughout the parish and all safety precautions will be taken with a maximum of 10 people per classroom, he said.
Summer credit recovery will also take place at each school through June 30.
Discussion is also underway about moving the June summer LEAP retest to July.
Healthy School Food Collaborative will continue to provide meals through June for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
The USDA has also approved Louisiana assistance in helping feed children. Students who receive free or reduced price meals, including students who attend CEP schools, are eligible.
The benefits are intended to cover 50 school days, from the onset of statewide school closures through the end of the 20190-20 academic year.
The P-EBT benefit amounts to $5.70 per day per child, which totals $285 for the 50 school days.
Families must apply on the P-EBT portal on the Louisiana Department of Education website by June 7. Families will be notified if they are eligible for the benefits.
Once the child's information is certified, the Department of Child and Family Services will mail a P-EBT debit card loaded with $285 and instruction on how to use the card.