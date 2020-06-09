OBERLIN — Parents of Allen Parish students are being asked to weigh-in on school plans for the fall as school board instructional staff continue to work on plans for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
"We are in the process of making different plans so that we will be prepared for whatever happens next school year, but our No. 1 goal is to start school and have a normal school year," Superintendent Kent Reed said Monday.
The School Board will present plans for the new school year at its July 13 meeting.
"We will be giving the School Board an outline on our plans at the next board meeting with discussion taking place on how we plan to use our COVID-19 resources we received and steps that will be taken to assure that we are able to shift from different phases during the school year if necessary," Reed said.
Everything staff and administrators have been doing have been based around planning for a normal start of school for all students, faculty, staff and parents, he said.
"We want our bus routes, our master schedules….everything to be normal," he said. "We're planning for that and for all students and teachers to be in place and ready for a normal start of school."
"But it would be irresponsible on our part as we move into next year if we didn't put plans in place in case we are hit with another epidemic like we had this past spring. We are in the process of putting together plans on how to handle Phase I and Phase II educationally for each and every kid. We are going to have to be able to continue with the educational plan for each student."
As part of those plans Reed said parents, guardians, educators and other stakeholders will be given an opportunity to provide the School Board with input on student educational options for the new school year.
"Their input is going to guide our decisions," Reed said.
Among the possible scenarios is rotating schedules with alternative school days so that not all students are at school at the same time.
"We are having to look at what we are going to do if we have to have smaller groups in our school," he said, noting that Phase I of the plan allows for only nine students. "So we are going to have to have alternating schedules and when the students are not in school we are going to have to look at online learning using Google classroom platform."
The board is working on getting Chrome books for every student and increasing internet access.
Surveys on the proposed plans will be mailed June 22 to all parents, guardians and stakeholders to get their opinions on the options. Parents are also encouraged to add other comments to be considered as schools move forward and plan for next school year, he said.
"The parents, guardians and the stakeholders are the ones that are going to be affected by those plans so their input is important to us," Reed said. "Those are the ones we need to hear from as to which plan they prefer, what problems do they see and we want to hear their ideas."
Among other ideas being considered are masks in class, classroom partitions and temperature checks for all students before they get on buses or enter school buildings.