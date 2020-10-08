Hurricane evacuation signs
Special to the American Press

OBERLIN - A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Allen Parish as Hurricane Delta approaches.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert III issued the mandate Thursday morning.

“We have prepared for the uncertainty that is before us,” Hebert said. “Your safety is our utmost concern. You may be safer out of the parish, please do not wait until the last minute.”

A parishwide curfew is also in effect from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. until further notice.

The parish is organizing pick up points in the parish to help residents evacuate. Pick up points will be designated for persons who do not have a vehicle or a means to evacuate.

Persons needing assistance with evacuation should call Kelli at 337-639-3081 or Pam at 337-639-3083.

Persons with no place to evacuation and have a vehicle, may go to the mega-shelter at 8215 U.S. 71 in Alexandria.

Persons must check in at the shelter in order to stay there. The situation may require persons to be moved further north to the Bastrop Shelter. 

Hebert urges residents to advise someone of where they will be going so they will be able to be located after the storm.

He also urged residents to to take at least three days of emergency supplies with them including  food, water, cash, medications, and emergency contact information.

All necessary preparations are urged for pets or animals. No pets will be accepted at the shelter.

In case of emergency, residents should call 911for assistance. Non-emergency calls for assistance should be made to local fire chiefs for assistance or to the Sheriff's Office at 337-639-4353.

