KINDER - Allen Parish officials gathered Friday to celebrate the people, history and culture of the parish with the grand opening of the Allen Parish Cultural Center.
“I think this is a great story of our heritage and our culture,” Tourism Chairman Mike Karam said of the facility. “I hope people will take advantage of it and come see what we have.”
The center, located inside the welcome center, just north of Kinder, is one of the many attractions which will help revive tourism in the state, according to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
“I have no doubt Louisiana will bounce back quicker than anymore, because the way we treat people,” Nungesser said. “ They leave here with a friend for life and they always keep coming back for more.”
Nungesser said he was excited about the facility and commended those who worked hard for three years to make the center a reality.
Tourism Executive Director Adagria Haddock said the center creates experiences for visitors of ages.
“This will be a new attraction and opportunity for visitors to come and for children to learn more about Cajun culture, hear music from way back when that they probably have never heard of and learn about our Coushatta Tribe and military,” Haddock said.
Visitors to the center will experience a Louisiana swamp with native plants, birds and animals. The ghost of Adam Fontenot greets visitors and share stories of how the Cajuns settled in the area and how they survived in the swamp from the front porch of his home.
Special recipe postcards featuring Louisiana dishes made with local wildlife will be available.
A music room showcases legendary Cajun, zydeco, swamp pop and blues musicians from Louisiana with a special spotlight on Southwest Louisiana artists including Willis Prudhomme, Beau Jocque, Bernie Alan, Leo and Leroy Thomas, Keith Frank, JoJo Reed, Delmar Sonnier, Katie Webster and others.
A vintage jukebox allows visitors to listen to 200 Louisiana musicians, including vinyl 45 records recorded by local musicians. Memorabilia from musicians including musical instruments, suits, posters and awards will also be exhibited.
“When I first found out about this I was flabbergasted,” musician Bernie Alan of Kinder said of his part in the exhibit. “I felt like I had accomplished at least one of my goals in life. Hopefully this will be around for my children and their children to see.”
Fellow musician Leroy Thomas of Elton added, “This place is great because we don’t have anything like this near unless you go to Lafayette and that’s an hour-and-a-half away.”
A special exhibit also focuses on the people, language and culture of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. The exhibit will include Coushatta baskets, pictures from the Coushatta Tribe archives and a video of their history.
“What a beautiful piece of our culture and heritage in Southwest Louisiana.” Coushatta Tribal Chairman Jonathan Cernek said
“Just the vision of walking in here, it kind of tells you what we represent here in Southwest Louisiana. There are pictures of our grandparents and our family members on display in there.”
Coushatta Culture and Heritage Director Raynella Fontenot said the Coushatta Tribe has called Allen Parish its home for over 200 years
A veterans Wall of Honor and other military displays also recognizes local veterans who have served their country.
The project was funded by the Allen Parish Capital Improvement Board and local hotel and motel revenues.
The center, located at 12855 U.S. 165, will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.