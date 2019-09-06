There is currently more than $40 million in road infrastructure construction work — $30 million underway and the rest in design — in the Sulphur-Carlyss area.
"There's a lot going on and a lot of money being spent in this area," said Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Engineer John Bruce. He gave an update on some of that work at the Wednesday meeting of the Sulphur Rotary Club.
Frontage Roads
Work on the North Frontage service road is nearing completion according to Bruce. The road begins at the intersection of Ruth Street and Henning Drive and extends two miles west, on the north side of Interstate 10, to what, for the time being, is a dead end. Plans are to eventually connect to Pete Seay Road in Carlyss. "The major obstacles to extending the road are the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and wetlands," said Bruce.
Bruce said economic development was the motivation for the frontage road, which is a joint effort between the parish and the city of Sulphur. The total project cost is almost $11 million, with Sulphur responsible for $500,000 — $250,000 at the project's beginning and another $250,000 at the end. The parish is picking up the rest of the tab. The purchase and demolition of the old Ruth St. Holiday Inn alone was $2.5 million. The project also includes water and sewer main installation along the route.
"It's a pretty hefty investment and ought to be well received," Bruce said.
Half of the frontage road is within Sulphur's city limits. "The city's getting a pretty good deal out of it," said Bruce. A traffic signal has been installed at the intersection and motorists traveling north on Ruth Street will be able to take a left, with a dedicated left turn lane. There will also be a dedicated right turn lane.
Not in design or on the books yet is an extension of Picard Road to connect to the N. Frontage Road. Bruce said it is anticipated to be a heavily used access route to SPAR, which will take a lot of traffic out of the surrounding residential areas.
There is currently work on the opposite side of Interstate 10 on the South Frontage Road. "Same concept," said Bruce. He said the road is in response to a request by Entergy to make use of the right of way for a road to support the expansion of their bulk station. "We've built the foundation for the extension of the road, but until there is additional incentive and need, development-wise, we're not going to hard surface it," said Bruce. "It'll be a very nice gravel road in the meantime." He said the frontage road to the south, Phase Two, is a little over $500,000 and is currently under construction contract. Prior to the foundation work, the parish extended Arena Road on the east side. "It's the real nice curvy street with the sidewalks on the side of it," he said. That's part of the South Frontage Road." The project was another joint venture between the parish and Sulphur.
Patton Street Bridge
The Patton Street bridge project went out for bid Wednesday. It's estimated at $2.25 million for a complete replacement. The bridge will be raised and approaches will be improved. The project also includes improvements to the intersection of Mosswood and Beglis Parkway, and the installation of a temporary traffic signal. Bruce said construction will likely begin in two months and it is anticipated to take a little more than a year to complete.
Currie Street Bridge
The replacement of the Currie Street bridge, near Cypress Cove Elementary in Carlyss, is in the design phase. "We're looking at ways to keep the construction time down for obvious reasons," said Bruce. The project is estimated at $1.7 million. The bridge will be raised and Bruce said a lot of approach roadway will be replaced. Currie will be widened to three lanes from the school east to Carlyss Drive, with a dedicated left turn lane at the intersection. Bruce said traffic numbers don't support a dedicated left turn lane off of Carlyss Drive onto Currie at this time. Construction time is projected to be a year or more. "The construction technique on the roadway is what is being reevaluated at this point to where some of that year, it can be what we call constructed under traffic, rather than having a big detour," said Bruce. The project is expected to go out for bid mid 2020.
Center Street Bridge
The replacement of Center Street bridge, near Frasch Park, is expected to go out for bid in the first quarter of 2021. It's currently under design for an estimated $750,000.
Carlyss Drive
Carlyss Drive has already been extended from 1256 Ruth St., south of Interstate 10, to Wright Road. Plans are to extend it from there to Beglis Parkway. The estimated cost is $6 million. The first half of the project was a joint venture between the parish, and the Belle Savanne subdivision developer. "It wasa very good picture of public and private cooperation," said Bruce.
Coach Williams Drive
The parish has partnered with Sasol, who is chipping in $10 million, on the Coach Williams Drive extension which extends Highway 108 to Houston River Road. The parish is on the hook for $3 million. The Houston River Road intersection will be three lanes with a dedicated left turn lane. Coach Williams will be two-laned from Houston River Road to Old Spanish Trail. The intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Coach Williams Drive is currently shut down and barricaded. The end result will be a single lane roundabout. Expected completion is the first quarter of 2020.