All CPSB students eligible to eat free next school year

The Calcasieu Parish School Board said all students will be eligible to eat breakfast and lunch at school next year free of charge. This development comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture deemed all CPSB schools qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision due to the recent events faced by the community.
“This is great news for all of our students and their families,” said School Nutrition Program Director Jacqueline Richard. “The School Nutrition Program supports student success by providing healthy, flavorful meals every day. We are thrilled to be able to serve all Calcasieu Parish students free of charge next school year, which in turn will remove at least one burden from our families.”
No action is necessary for students to participate, and families who normally complete meal applications will not need to do so this coming year.