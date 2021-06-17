School Lunch
Lance Cheung / CC BY 2.0

The Calcasieu Parish School Board said all students will be eligible to eat breakfast and lunch at school next year free of charge. This development comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture deemed all CPSB schools qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision due to the recent events faced by the community.

“This is great news for all of our students and their families,” said School Nutrition Program Director Jacqueline Richard. “The School Nutrition Program supports student success by providing healthy, flavorful meals every day. We are thrilled to be able to serve all Calcasieu Parish students free of charge next school year, which in turn will remove at least one burden from our families.”

No action is necessary for students to participate, and families who normally complete meal applications will not need to do so this coming year.

More from this section

All CPSB students eligible to eat free next school year

  • Updated
All CPSB students eligible to eat free next school year

The Calcasieu Parish School Board said all students will be eligible to eat breakfast and lunch at school next year free of charge. This development comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture deemed all CPSB schools qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision due to the recent even…

USS Orleck: Battered but still standing

  • Updated
USS Orleck: Battered but still standing

The COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricanes Laura and Delta have kept the USS Orleck Naval Museum stuck at its location on North Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles. Efforts to move the former Navy ship to the Jacksonville Naval Museum in Florida have been on hold for more than a year, but Orleck …

Food giveaway Thursday at Water's Edge

  • Updated
Food giveaway Thursday at Water's Edge

Water's Edge, Manna Ministries and the Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles will have a "huge" food giveaway 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, June 17,  at Water's Edge, 2760 Power Center Pkwy.

LaGrange students have waited over a year to debut production

  • Updated
LaGrange students have waited over a year to debut production

LaGrange Performing Arts returns to the stage this summer with “Frozen Jr.” June 25, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and June 26, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church’s North Venue. Based on the hit Disney film, audience members young and old will enjoy the musical, Shelly Buller, director, said. 

Lake Charles Memorial ICU staff get a little TLC

  • Updated
Lake Charles Memorial ICU staff get a little TLC

Certain Lake Charles Memorial Hospital medical staff underwent special post-COVID treatment procedures Tuesday, pet therapy. Four-pawed and two legged members of Dr. Dogs Pet Therapy of Southwest Louisiana exercised hospital privileges.