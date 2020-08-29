Calcasieu School board
American Press Archives

Announcement from the Calcasieu Parish School Board:

“With heavy hearts, we are announcing that all CPSB sites and facilities will be closed until further notice. We’re wrapping up our initial assessments, and we can confirm substantial damage at 97 percent of our sites.

Much like all other parts of our parish, the main damage we’re dealing with is roof damage. As many of you know firsthand, a damaged roof quickly creates other issues. That’s what we’re facing across the parish, and we know that many of you are experiencing the same.

Our faculty and staff members have worked so hard to prepare for this school year, and all of those efforts will be on full display once we’re able to officially have our first day of school. Until then, we want all of our employees to focus efforts and attention on their families, as that is what is most important.

The Southwest Louisiana community will come back stronger than ever, and that certainly applies to the entire CPSB district as well. For the foreseeable future, our efforts will focus on Rebuilding Foundations for the Future until we can once again open our doors and warmly welcome all of the students we’ve missed since March.

 We will provide updates to our employees and families as possible over the coming weeks. We are sending all of our prayers and well wishes to the entire community as we recover together.”

