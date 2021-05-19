CPSB
All Calcasieu Parish School Board schools and facilities will be closed for the remainder of the week.

“With the weather predictions continuing to change and more rain in the forecast, we must put the safety of our students, faculty, and staff first,” Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said. “With portions of our area still dealing with flooding, we do not feel that opening our schools at this time is a safe decision.

Holland said making these types of decisions are never easy. 

“After the year we’ve all experienced, we are saddened to once again be closing our doors, but we will be very happy to welcome everyone back on Monday, May 24,” she said. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families during this time, as these types of decisions are never easy to make.”

Graduation ceremonies for high school seniors are still happening as scheduled.

”We will notify families if changes occur,” she said.

