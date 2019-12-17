JENNINGS — There's a new agri-tourism experience on the menu in Jeff Davis Parish.
The Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission is expanding its agri-tourism educational program in 2020 to include a behind-the-scene tour of a working rice farm near Roanoke.
"The purpose of the tours are to educate people, especially the younger generation, about where their food comes from," Tourist Commission Marking Director Dione Sablehaus said. "We want them to realize there is more behind the food they eat. Most people don't realize the vital role that our local farmers play in getting food from the farm to the table."
Visitors will be able to learn first hand how rice is grown in Southwest Louisiana including planting techniques, varieties, water control structures and timing, machinery used, the harvesting process and sale of the product.
"People don't realize what we have in our own backyard and the importance of growing rice and crawfish," Sabelhaus said.
The rice tours, which will be held on Burt Tietje's farm, will run during the growing and harvesting season from March to November.
The rice farm field tours will be an addition to the seasonal crawfish tours the Tourist Commission has been offering for more than 10 years on Tietje's crawfish farm.
From March to May, visitors can learn about growing and harvesting crawfish then visit the I-10 Crawfish Cooperative where they can learn how crawfish are cleaned, graded and sacked for distribution to restaurants and retailers.
Rice tours are $6 per person for a group of 10 or more. Crawfish tours are $7 per person.
Groups are also encouraged to visit the Gator Chateau at the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park in Jennings to learn more about alligators — everything from their habitat, what they eat, how they grow and how to take care of them. For more information contact the tourist commission at 337-821-5521.