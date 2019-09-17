ELTON — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is taking steps to improve safety at a dangerous intersection just east of Elton after officials voiced concerns about the number of accidents.
DOTD spokeswoman Tammy York said the state will soon make the intersection of U.S. 190 and La. 26 a four-way stop.
The intersection is now a two-way stop in both directions of La. 26, but once the new four-way stop signs are installed, traffic in all directions will stop, York said.
Rumble strips, flags and flashing signs and message boards will alert motorists approaching the intersection to prepare to stop, she said.
“Motorists should prepare to make a full stop at the intersection then proceed with caution,” York said.
Elton Police Chief Bruce Lemelle asked town officials and the state to do something to try to make the dangerous intersection a bit safer for motorists.
“Anything we can try to do to stop the fatalities and slow traffic down is worth it if we can save lives,” Lemelle said.
In the last 10 years, there have been numerous accidents at the intersection, including at least three fatalities, he said.
He said the intersection is very dangerous because of the high volume of traffic, including many motorists unfamiliar with the area. The caution light there now is no longer sufficient and needs to be replaced to help drivers stay alert, Lemelle said.
“The problem is not with the people from around here, but those who are not from the area and are not familiar that when heading north or south on La. 26 you have to stop,” he said.
Lemelle said the intersection has always been a problem.
“Since I was a kid growing up we have always had wrecks and fatalities there,” she said.
DOTD wants to have the four-way stop signs installed by late fall, York said.