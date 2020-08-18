Members of the Louisiana Board of Regents and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education were present last week in Baton Rouge for updates and guidance regarding the reopening of campuses across the state.
Eleven public and private post-secondary campuses recently began welcoming students back utilizing hybrid models of education — including Nicholls State University, Grambling State University, Centenary College, Southern University A&M, Southern University New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, Tulane Law School, Baton Rouge Community College, River Parishes Community College and Delgado Community College.
Kim Hunter Reed, commissioner of higher education, said most campuses plan to end the semester before Thanksgiving or switch to fully online education after the holiday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We must be vigilant in following the safety protocols because we know with COVID-19 in every community across our state, this will be the only way to minimize the on-campus spread of the virus," she said in a news release.
Twenty-seven Louisiana Department of Education school systems have reopened campuses. Instructional models including traditional, hybrid and distance education.
In efforts to minimize the spread of the virus, LDOE is working with the Louisiana Department of Health to provide guidance to school system regarding health safety protocols.
Cade Brumley, superintendent, said safety and quality education are both priorities for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
"Our systems are showing their dedication to educating children whether buildings are open or closed. Louisiana schools are no strangers to responding in a crisis, but this will be a school year unlike any other," he said in a news release. "We will all need grace and patience, but I'm confident in the ability of our educators, students and families to rise to this challenge."
The "digital divide" or lack of technology and/or internet access for remote learning was also a matter of discussion during the meeting. Five million dollars of the Governor's Emergency Education Relief funds were utilized this summer to train thousands of students and staff in digital literacy and the delivery of online course work.
The funds also allowed for increased device and internet access to students across the state in need.
"While only three percent of enrolled students withdrew, which was about 900 more than last year, now is not the time for anyone to defer their dreams because they lack a laptop or internet access," Reed said. "Students must have the tools they need to be successful in this remote learning environment."
Similarly, the Department of Education allocated $316 million in CARES funding for device and internet access for pre-K through 12th grade students. Based on recent surveys through local school districts and LDOE, 25 percent of homes do not have access to internet while 80 percent of systems reported a one to one student-device ratio.
"COVID-19 has forced more students and teachers than ever before into online learning. It also highlighted how foundational a device and high-speed internet are to the success of our students," he said. "Connecting every child to the internet can no longer be a future goal; it's a gap we have to close immediately."