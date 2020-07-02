A salute to the front line

Four Louisiana Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flew over two Lake Charles hospitals on Wednesday to salute medical staff for their tireless work in treating patients impacted by COVID-19.
Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital were part of a flyover that also included passes over hospitals in Slidell, Hammond and Lafayette.
"We waived to them," said Louisiana Army National Guard Lt. Col. Jacques Comeaux. "We could see doctors, nurses and health care staff on the rooftops. This is our way of saying, ‘Thank you for your service.' "
The National Guard's response during the COVID-19 pandemic has been different from the operations that occur after a hurricane or other natural disaster, Comeaux said.
"It has really been the health care workers and the first responders that have taken the lead on this," he said.
Comeaux said Wednesday's flyover was the most significant one in his 23 years with the National Guard. He said flyovers like this one are rarely done.
"There are a lot of National Guard troops whose spouses, brothers and sisters are in the health care community," he said. "We were very excited to give back to the community."
Matt Felder, communications director for the Lake Charles Memorial Health System, said the medical staff appreciated the respect shown by the National Guard during the flyover.
"It boosts morale, considering the grind they are putting in to treat patients day in and day out," he said. "It's something our staff cherishes during this time."
Comeaux said four Black Hawk helicopters from the National Guard's district facility in Pineville flew over two hospitals in Alexandria, two in Shreveport and one in Monroe.