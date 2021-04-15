A return to traditional dress code for Calcasieu students

Calcasieu Parish School Board students will be returning to their traditional dress code next school year after a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s board meeting. Four board members voted to amend the dress code to include blue jeans.
Mack Dellafosse, district seven, motioned for the amendment citing that it has been working for most schools this year despite concerns over campus security. “We’ve been blessed from a safety issue this year whether it’s jeans or in uniforms. I’m not going to subscribe to the fact that jeans will cause so many issues. Bullying is going to be bullying and jeans is going to be jeans. We just need a policy to set what those jeans can be.”
The motion failed, however, 10-4 and students will not be allowed to wear blue jeans in the 2021-2022 school year.
The board also voted to enter into a new partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana whereby at risk students, ages 12 to 15 can be referred to the non-profit for mentoring services. Students will be referred from CPSB’s alternative schools sites, counseling agencies and community partners.
Erin Davison, BBBS executive director, said the program aims to enroll 20 girls and 20 boys. “That’s a realistic case load for a program of this sort to keep the group mentoring sessions in a size where activities can happen. We also plan to separate those two groups to where we can really focus on enhancement mentoring for young women and young men.”
The agreement between CPSB and BBBS is worth $25,000, Karl Bruchhaus, superintendent, said.
Board members also commended the dedication of Mickey Smith Jr., Maplewood Middle School band director and Grammy Award winner, as he prepares to accept the new role of musical director at The Greene School in West Palm Beach, Florida. Smith will complete this school year in Sulphur and head to Florida this summer.
“It’s that saying, ‘If you build it they will come.’ It’s all because of that guy, Mickey Smith,” Billy Breaux, district 13. “He took a band program that probably had 25 people when he started and now he has half of the middle school in that program. To see not only what he does in that program, but what he does as far as mentoring students and community members, it has been a blessing and pleasure to watch.”
Working as an educator within the district has been one of Smith’s greatest joy’s, he told the board. “People say, ‘You can be playing and performing.’ But this has been so much greater--to be able give them (students) something after the song is over.”
Smith’s departure is not goodbye, he added. “This is an opportunity for me to go and to grow. I don’t see myself being separated from this place. I’m nothing more than a reflection of everything I’ve gotten from this place and I’m so grateful.”
Smith will be teaching and growing The Greene School’s music program when he arrives. “But as the school grows, there’s going to be an opportunity to be more of an administrator,” he said.
Additionally, his new role will allow him space and opportunity to expand his Sound 180 brand which provide mentoring and coaching to fellow educators. “I’m going to have some opportunities to bring to fruition what Sound 180 is all about. I’ll have the flexibility to promote Sound 180 and at the same time partner with school districts and serve educators across the nation.”