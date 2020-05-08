A ‘new normal’ for SW La.

Southwest Louisiana residents should anticipate a “new normal” as the region and state looks to move into a first phase of reopening area businesses, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, Region 5 Office of Public Health director, said Thursday.
“It’s not going to be the normal that we knew in January or February,” she said. “A lot of things that we’re used to doing are going to be different and going to change.”
Cavanaugh said local health officials are looking forward to developing a contact testing program that allows officials to identify residents in the community who have COVID-19. They can also find out and test anyone who interacted with a COVID-19 infected person in order to prevent coronavirus from spreading.
“We are definitely aware that this is a need, and we are planning accordingly,” Cavanaugh said.
Contact tracing has been ongoing in the region since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Cavanaugh said. However, an additional workforce will be needed as more businesses reopen and as face-to-face contact increases.
Officials are also working to support nursing homes and assisted living facilities, along with other vulnerable populations living in communal settings, such as the homeless or inmates, Cavanaugh said.
“We have to make sure that we have good access to testing there,” she said.
Cavanaugh urged the public to continue social distancing and wearing masks in public to protect others from being infected. She praised Southwest Louisiana residents for doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, resulting in a flat level of hospitalizations and a manageable increase in confirmed cases.
“We could have done a lot worse,” she said. “The numbers certainly reflect that.”
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said the cities are communicating with the Police Jury and Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness on a local plan to reopen businesses. He said that plan can’t be completed until Gov. John Bel Edwards provides more information. The governor is expected to discuss a timeline for reopening on Monday.
“I do believe Southwest Louisiana is ready to reopen in a way that is safe and healthy,” he said.
Mask distribution
Roughly 400 Calcasieu Parish businesses picked up cloth masks at the Burton Coliseum Complex Thursday, said Assistant Parish Administrator Dane Bolin. He said roughly 20,000 masks are being distributed to businesses needing them.
Hanes Corp. donated the reusable and washable cloth masks to the Police Jury for distribution. Cavanaugh said worn masks should be washed daily.
Business owners who requested masks but were unable to pick them up Thursday should call 721-4027 or email recoverymask@calcasieuparish.gov to make arrangements, Bolin said.
Bolin stressed that residents should not throw used masks on the ground. He said officials will determine whether another phase of mask distribution will be necessary.
Drive-thru testing
More than 300 Southwest Louisiana residents were tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru stations set up this week at the Lake Charles Civic Center and the West Cal Arena in Sulphur, said Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu Office of Emergency Preparedness director. This was the first week that testing was made available to residents who did not show symptoms of coronavirus.
Roughly 100 residents can be tested per day, Gremillion said. Testing is open to Southwest Louisiana residents 16 and older with a valid ID.
Next week’s testing schedule is as follows:
May 11: Vinton City Hall, 1200 Horridge St. May 12: DeQuincy City Hall, 300 N. Holly St. May 13: Iowa City Hall, 115 N. Thompson Ave. May 14: Westlake City Hall, 1001 Mulberry St. May 15: Moss Bluff Middle School, 297 Park Road.
Gremilion said officials will report the day before each scheduled testing if it has to be canceled because of weather.
Law enforcement
Eight deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory. Seven have recovered and returned to work, he said.
“With the number of interactions that we have with the public every day, yes that could happen,” Guillory said. “With the contact tracing and doing everything the right way, the Sheriff’s Office is proof that we can beat this virus if we just do the things that we’re supposed to do.”
Food distribution
Another food giveaway is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at Prien Lake Mall. The effort is a partnership between the United Way of Southwest Louisiana, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff ’s Office.
Denise Durel, United Way SWLA president/CEO, said each car will be provided 142 pounds of non-perishable and perishable food. As many as 700 cars will be provided food, she said.