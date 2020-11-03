A new mayor for Welsh

JENNINGS — Welsh voters elected Karl Arceneaux as the new mayor Tuesday, with Marcus Crochet being re-elected as police chief.
Welsh voters also elected members to the board of aldermen.
Arceneaux was elected mayor with 1,058 votes, or 71 percent, over former alderman Charles Drake with 434 votes, or 29 percent, according to complete but unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office. Current Mayor Carolyn Louviere did not seek re-election.
Crochet was re-elected police chief with 1,007 votes, or 68 percent, over Marcus “Cummings” Prudhomme who got 467 votes, or 32 percent.
In the Welsh aldermen’s race incumbents Jackie McGee Balmer, Andrea King and Lawrence “Bugger” Mier were re-elected. Clint Hardy and Ronald “Ronnie” Hayes were also elected to serve on the board.
Balmer had 735 votes, or 12 percent; King got 660 votes, or 10 percent; and Mier drew 737 votes, or 12 percent. Hardy received 945 votes, or 15 percent, with Hayes garnering 710 votes, or 11 percent.
Those not making the race were Geraldine Broussard, Jeromy Iguess, Randall “Tiny” Murphy, Ben Richard and incumbent Colby Perry.
In Fenton, voters re-elected Eddie Alfred mayor with 117 votes, or 73 percent, over Shawanda G. Sowells who got 44 votes, or 27 percent.
Sam Alfred was re-elected Fenton police chief with 131 votes, or 84 percent, over Trevor Talbert, who got 25 votes, or 16 percent.
Voters in Elton elected Forest Ardoin councilman. Ardoin was elected with 215 votes, or 50 percent, over Michael Bellon who got 213 votes, or 50 percent.
On the Jeff Davis Parish School Board, voters elected Paul Trahan to the District 11 seat which was vacated by David Troutman in March.
Trahan claimed 58 percent, or 616 votes, over Phil Andrepont, who drew 455 votes, or 42 percent.
Rita Ramagos defended a challenge by Brian “Ping” Vanicor for the constable justice of the peace for Ward 4. Ramagos garnered 1,148 votes, or 56 percent to be elected, over Vanicor who drew 893 votes, or 44 percent.
Steve Arceneaux was elected constable justice of the peace for Ward 6. Arceneaux got 1,286 votes, or 61 percent, over Inez “Tee” Goodley, who drew 829 votes, or 39 percent.
Across the parish, voters favored incumbent Clay Higgins for the 3rd Congressional District seat with 10,853 votes, or 78 percent, and Sharon Wilson for court of appeals 3rd Circuit, 2nd District judge. Wilson drew 2,071 votes, or 51 percent.
In the U.S. Senate race, voters picked incumbent Bill Cassidy as their choice with 10,937 votes, or 76 percent.
Across the parish, Donald Trump led in the presidential election with 11,423 votes, or 77 percent. Joe Biden had 3,208 votes, or 22 percent.
Voters favored sports wagering by 7,796 votes, or 56 percent.
Voters also favored amendments 1, 2, 6, and 7. Amendments 3, 4 and 5 failed.