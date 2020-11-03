A new DA for Cameron

Cameron Parish elected a new district attorney for the 38th Judicial Court on Tuesday. W. Thomas “Tom” Barrett III defeated incumbent Jennifer Jones 69 percent to 31 percent, or 2,678 to 1,209 votes, according to unofficial election results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Barrett previously served as the assistant district attorney for Cameron Parish from 2003-2019 where he represented the Cameron Parish Police Jury, Cameron Parish School Board, the surrounding cities of Sulphur, Jennings and Lake Charles, McNeese State University, the state of Louisiana and the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
A new Ward 5 constable was also elected on Tuesday. Glenn Trahan defeated Tammy Erbelding 53 percent to 47 percent. Only 17 votes separated the two candidates.
Trahan is a lifelong Johnson Bayou resident and has held numerous civic and religious leadership positions within the parish.
Amendment 1 on the ballot, declaring that the right to and the funding of abortion would not be found in the state’s constitution, won by a landslide 80 percent to 20 percent, or 3,127 to 773 votes. Besides the presidential candidates, Amendment 1 had the highest voter turnout in the parish.
The possible addition of sports wagering was strongly approved by Cameron Parish residents with 61 percent of residents voting yes to the amendment. The increased income to the parish may serve as an additional taxable revenue source for the region.
In national races, all incumbents were re-elected by Cameron residents: President Trump with 91 percent of votes, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy with 87 percent of votes, and U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins with 90 percent of votes.