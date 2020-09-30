Temporary housing, 5G wireless technology, education and childcare were the main topics covered during U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s visit to DeQuincy on Monday. He met with city officials Mayor Riley Smith, Chief of Police Casey Whitehead and state Sen. Mike Reese, District 30. It was his third trip to areas affected by Hurricane Laura — and his first to DeQuincy.
“I heard no one was coming to DeQuincy,” Cassidy said. “Our purpose is to know everybody in this state knows they are being listened to, being assessed and have attention being paid to them to help in that recovery.”
Cassidy said he met with President Donald Trump who assured him, “we’re not going to forget Louisiana.”
DeQuincy officials presented a damages overview:
• An estimated 100-200 households have been displaced in the city of about 3,000 (within the city limits).
• Estimated damages to the wastewater facility are estimated at $500,000.
• Twelve public buildings have significant damage.
• Municipal ball fields were 80 percent destroyed.
• Local businesses have been damaged, including the city’s only private daycare facility.
• Thirty percent of residents need temporary housing, according to reports from officials and they would like to see that temporary housing located in DeQuincy.
“The city of DeQuincy has offered up space at their airport to set up temporary housing,” Reese said.
Whitehead noted the number of people in low paying jobs could not incur additional expense if they have to drive from temporary housing located elsewhere.
However, parents who still have jobs can’t work, unless there is childcare. Whitehead said he called local businesses. He said more than 100 employees can’t work because of Hurricane Laura damages.
Reese said officials are already working to certify a temporary site for childcare, and the state department of education and fire marshal are working to get that turned around pretty quick.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed by the president in March provided federal aid to help area schools and students with technology necessary for virtual education, Cassidy noted.
Reese said the thing that keeps him up at night is the thing that is keeping many parents up — students have missed a lot of instructional time.
Ninety percent of Calcasieu schools were damaged, including DeQuincy High School. Students will return to DeQuincy Primary and De-Quincy Elementary schools on Oct. 2.
Education is paramount, Reese said.
He also said he sees temporary housing for DeQuincy as a critical need and the necessity of rolling out 5G because reliable internet service is critical for virtual classrooms.
Smith said DeQuincy residents have expressed problems with internet services prior to storm damage. Competition could improve service. 5G infrastructure is important for economic development, he said.
“This community has got a lot of rebuilding to do,” Reese said. “One of the major employers, the Georgia Pacific plant, made a decision to close due to a lack of worldwide demand for dimensional lumber. That’s a couple of hundred jobs that impacted this community. Now there is a shortage of dimensional lumber.”
Reese said it is his hope this leads Georgia Pacific to recapitalize the DeQuincy mill.
Smith wants to keep De-Quincy residents in DeQuincy, help DeQuincy attract industry/jobs and ensure the city’s procurement of federal aid now and in the coming years.
“Responding to the census is imperative,” he noted. “It’s our lifeline to those federal dollars.”
He said he’s learned something in his first term as mayor during a disaster in dealing with FEMA.
“Once they come in, they want it to be better when they leave.”