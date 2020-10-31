Cities throughout Southwest Louisiana are moving forward with trick-or-treating this year.
Trick-or-treaters are urged to follow state and CDC guidelines including wearing masks and social distancing.
Here’s a list of fun Halloween activities scheduled throughout Southwest Louisiana:
Allen Parish
Harvest Fest
KINDER — Grand Church of Kinder, 205 First Ave., Harvest Fest, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Activities include games, a petting zoo, pony rides, a maze, hay rides, fun jumps, food, candy and more.
Trunk or Treat
KINDER — Allen Parish Community Health Care, 108 Sixth Avenue, Trunk or Treat 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Trick or Treat
OBERLIN — St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 110 Fifth Ave., Trick or Treat and a jambalaya dinner 5:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31. Jambalaya will be sold for $5 a bowl. Parishioners will decorate and set up tables on the porch of the church hall to hand out candy.
Halloween in the Village
ELIZABETH — Elizabeth will hold trick or treating, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Trick or treaters can go door to door, or visit booths set up on Main Street.
Trick or treaters must walk or ride on a hay ride. Main, Maple, Cypress and Pine streets will be closed to vehicles. Parking will be available at Elizabeth High School and along the old railroad tracks by the ball field.
Pumpkin Festival
GRANT — Grant Christmas Tree Farm, 716 Whitaker Road, will hold its annual 3rd annual Pumpkin Festival through Nov. 1.
The farm is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.
Activities include corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin painting, arts and crafts, face painting, jump pillow and more. A zip line and hayrides are available on the weekend only.
Beauregard Parish
Drive Thru Trunk or Treat
DERIDDER — VFW Post 3619, 115 Hwy. 27, DeRidder, drive thru Trunk or Treat, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Candy bags will be handed out. A movie will shown at 7 p.m. for the public to park to watch.
Trunk or Treat
DERIDDER - First United Methodist Church of DeRidder, trunk or treat 4-6 p.m. in the Methodist Children’s Learning Center parking lot, 405 W. Port Street.
Corn Maze & Family Fun
DRY CREEK — CM Farms, 200 John Broussard Road, Dry Creek will hold its corn mazes and family fun events 10 a.m-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1-6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 29. Activities include several corn mazes, fun jumps, train,wagon and pony rides, children’s games, photo booths, animals and more.
Calcasieu Parish
Fall Candy Haul
LAKE CHARLES — Glad Tidings Church, 3400 Texas Street, Fall Candy Haul, 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 31. for children through age 11.
Trunk-or-Treat
LAKE CHARLES — Sale Street Baptist Church, 1611 W. Sale Road, Trunk-or-Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Drive thru Trunk or Treat
LAKE CHARLES — A drive thru Trunk or Treat will be held 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 Second Ave.
Fall-o-ween Jesus Festival
LAKE CHARLES - A Fall-o-ween Jesus Festival will be held 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Vineyard, 9541 Gulf Hwy. The free family fun event will include games, a petting zoo, food and more.
Trunk-or-Treat
LAKE CHARLES – The Cathedral Youth Group will host a trunk-or-treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, outside the Ave Maria Hall parking lot, 935 Bilbo St. 6 – 7 p.m. All children are invited.
Trunk-or-Treat
SULPHUR – Immaculate Conception Church in Sulphur will hosts its trunk-or-treat Saturday, Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m.
Twice the Fun
SULPHUR - Sulphur Community Church at 501 E. Burton St. and Open Door Biker Church at 423 W. Burton will be hosting Halloween events. The Open Door event starts at 5 p.m. and will go as long as candy lasts. At Sulphur Community Church, 5 – 6 p.m.
Goodies All Day
SULPHUR - K’s Frozen Delights will be handing out candy and offering other goodies all day Saturday, Oct. 31.
Friends with Candy
SULPHUR – Trunk-or-treat on Sat., Oct. 31 in the parking lot located at 2745 E. Napoleon Drive (across from Autoplex).
Trunk-or-Treat
DE QUINCY – First Baptist Church of DeQuincy will host a God-focused event for all that will include trunk-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the DeQuincy Baseball Complex.
Fall pictures
MOSS BLUFF - Fall pictures can be taken daily at the Moss Bluff United Methodist Church, 735 Sam Houston Parkway. Open to the public.
Light the Bluff
MOSS-BLUFF – Light the bluff is an exciting, safe alternative to traditional Halloween. Bring the whole family. Enjoy free food and have lots of fun on Sat., Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.
Jeff Davis Parish
Jack-O-Lantern Drive
JENNINGS - Jeff Davis Parish 4-H will hold a jack-o-lantern drive-thru from dusk-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Jeff Davis Parish County Agent’s Office and fairgrounds on LA 26 south in Jennings. Vehicles will be able to drive-thru the horseshoe drive at the fairgrounds to see the pumpkins on display.
Trunk-or-Treat
WELSH - First Baptist Church of Welsh, 500 S. Adams St., trunk or treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Main Street Trick or Treating
JENNINGS - Parents and children are encouraged to visit vendor booths downtown during the Jennings Alive festival and participate in the Main Street trick or treat 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Here are the official Saturday, Oct. 31 trick-or-treating times for Southwest Louisiana:
Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles: Trick or treaters are asked to be off the streets by 6:30 p.m.
Sulphur: The city of Sulphur will observe Halloween 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Allen Parish
Elizabeth: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Kinder: 5-7 p.m.
Oakdale: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Oberlin: 5-7 p.m.
Reeves: 5-8 p.m.
Beauregard Parish:
DeRidder: 5-7 p.m.
Rosepine: 6-8 p.m.
Jeff Davis Parish
Jennings: 5-7 p.m.
Magnolia Subdivision will be pedestrian traffic only from 3-7 p.m. Only those who reside in the neighborhood will be allowed to enter or exit. Police will close N. Sherman at LA 97, 13th at Cutting Ave. and Virginia Street at Cutting Avenue. All vehicle traffic will be sent to Bulldog Lane and parked at Jennings High School and Sowela.
Lake Arthur: 6-8 p.m.
Welsh: 5:30-7:30 p.m.