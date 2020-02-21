Oak Park Elementary School held its annual Accelerated Reader Mardi Gras Parade on Thursday.
More than 300 parents and community members lined the hallways of the school, joined by the school's dance team, high school marching bands, color guard and JROTC members to celebrate the top readers in the elementary school.
"We do this as an incentive to boost the kids reading and for them to not only meet their goal but for them to go farther and to do better," Renee Archinard, librarian and parade coordinator, said. The school usually selects the parade court by grade level but due to higher than usual participation in the festivities this year each grade level had its own "royalty."
"We have a plethora of students that are actually excelling at a very high rate in regards to their reading fluency and comprehension and that's what we're celebrating," Marcus Jackson, parade marshal and R3 Zone director, said.
Hundreds community and family members were present to witness the celebration, a key to not only the reading program's success but also overall academic success, Cedrick LaFleur, parade marshal and founder of the Millionaire Boys Mentoring Program, said.
"Parent involvement is the number one. You can have the best teacher in the world, but parent involvement and engagement is the number one reason for students to excel...It's the number one thing that ensures a kid has a healthy educational experience," he said.
Archinard said she has watched the excitement for the parade grow over the past 13 years that she's worked at the school and LaFleur said the collective school excitement helps bring out the best in parents. "When the leadership in the school is excited it bleeds over to the students and you know what happens, students go home to parents and they're excited about the chance to be queen of the third grade."