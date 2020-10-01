Nine Calcasieu Parish School Board schools will reopen next week for faculty, staff and students.
Barbe Elementary, Dolby Elementary, Frasch Elementary, Ralph Wilson Elementary, T.S. Cooley Elementary, S.P. Arnett Middle, Iowa High, Vinton High and Lake Charles Boston Academy are among the nine to re-open with staff returning Monday, Oct. 5, and students returning Thursday, Oct. 8.
Elementary students will return in the face-to-face format as originally planned prior to Hurricane Laura. Seventh- though 12th-grade students will follow the “Blue/ Gold” schedule previously established with only gold students returning Thursday and blue students the following Monday.
College Street T&I and John F. Kennedy Early Childhood Center will also open to faculty and staff on Oct. 5. Families will be contacted directly as to when the campuses will open to students.
Holly Holland, spokesperson for the district, said the district hopes to add more schools to the reopening list each week.
“We are opening schools as quickly as possible. When they seem safe to reopen,” she said.
For schools that have reopened or are scheduled to do so next week, Holland said ongoing repairs at each campus should be expected.
“Things may look a little different when students come back but it certainly won’t be anything that interferes with quality instruction.”
Many factors are contributing to the continued closures of the other campuses, she said.
“Due to varying damages to our campuses and supply and demand of materials, we are only able to open so many campuses right now.”
A bright side to remaining closures, Holland said, is the potential for improvements and renovations.
“For our schools that aren’t on these lists yet, while the damage may be a little bit more extensive, that may mean that there may be more to look forward to when you come back,” she said.