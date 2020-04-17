7th inmate dies in Oakdale

OAKDALE – A seventh inmate from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oakdale died Wednesday from the coronavirus.
Michael Lilley, 55, died at a local hospital where he had been receiving treatment since developing respiratory failure on March 24. Lilley tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator after his condition deteriorated, according to a press release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The low-security facility has been hit by outbreaks of the coronavirus among inmates and staff. As of Thursday, 30 inmates and 22 staff at the Oakdale facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, Bureau of Prisons said on its website.
Six other inmates at the Oakdale facility have died in local hospitals since March 28 after developing complications from the virus.
All had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions that placed them at risk for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Nationwide, 473 inmates and 279 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 with 18 inmate deaths reported, according to the Bureau of Prisons daily update. No deaths have been reported among staff members.
Sixty-four inmates and 23 staff have recovered nationwide, according to the breakdown.
Lilley was serving a 300-month sentence for aiding and abetting-sex trafficking of children, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children, sexual exploitation of a minor, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He had been at the Oakdale facility since April 2017 after being sentenced in the Western District of Tennessee.
Criminal justice advocates and public defendants are urging the U.S. Justice Department to release low-level, non-violent offenders into home confinement, to reduce the prison population and contain the spread of the virus in the prison system.
Federal Correctional Institute Oakdale I currently houses 976 male offenders.