Two more Calcasieu Parish School Board campuses will re-open next week. Students at Vinton Elementary School will return on Monday and students at Gillis Elementary School will return Tuesday.

 Holly Holland, spokeswoman for the district, said ongoing repairs on both campuses’ pods have delayed their openings. Leaking roofs on the pods required ceiling tiles and sheetrock to be replaced twice.

 “Some repairs were done after Laura and then Delta came through. There were more leaks causing some of the replaced materials from the first storm to have to be replaced again.”

 As students and faculty return, Holland said campuses do not look “exactly like they did when students left” due to ongoing repairs. “When our students are coming back, we’re not saying every classroom, every room, every hallway is open for students. We’re saying we can safely open enough of our campus for students to return for learning.”

 Despite the extended repair process, Holland said community members can expect the completed campuses to be “better than they were before.”

 Next Tuesday’s board meeting will include a motion to remedy the instructional days missed from hurricane-related closures. A motion to extend the instructional day by 30 minutes, extend the school year until June 2 for students, eliminate four holidays in the spring semester and eliminate one teacher in-service will be voted on.

 A motion to return to a five-day school week for students in seventh through 12th grade will also be voted on. The board meeting will be at 5 p.m. at 3310 Broad Street. 

