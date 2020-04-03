2 DeRidder educators battling illness

Two DeRidder educators are battling for their lives, according to family members as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to hit home in Beauregard Parish.
This week, it was made public that DeRidder High School principal Harry Hooker had tested positive for the dangerous respiratory illness, and on Wednesday a teacher at the same school was airlifted to a Lake Charles hospital battling symptoms consistent with the virus.
Gerald Green, 73, has been a teacher at DeRidder High for 48 years and had continued to teach up until the closure of schools was ordered statewide last month.
His daughter, Heather Holt, told the American Press that her father became ill suddenly this week and was experiencing weakness, a low grade fever and shortness of breath. He was transported first to Beauregard Health System and then taken by helicopter to a Lake Charles hospital where he was placed on a ventilator in ICU. Holt said initial tests showed signs that her father could be battling the dangerous virus.
“The nurse told us that his kidneys were not functioning at the levels they need to be, his cardiac enzymes were elevated and his chest x-ray was consistent with COVID-19,” Holt stated.
“As they loaded him into the helicopter, all that we could do for him was shout from six feet away that we loved him. It was a very numb feeling.”
Green was swabbed for the virus at both hospitals, but it could be days before results are known. His wife, Linda Green, has also been hospitalized.
For now, Holt said her father remains sedated and intubated, with struggling oxygen levels.
“He’s maxed out on everything they can do for him now. Our last update said he was resting comfortably, but given everything that’s going on they’re unsure of how long his body can continue to fight,” Holt stated.
On Thursday morning, Holt reported that her father had shown some improvement, but was still in serious condition in the ICU.
“We have been warned he could take a turn for the worst at any moment. It’s terrifying right now because we don’t know if the next call is going to be good or bad,” she stated.
Holt continues to provide updates on her father’s condition through her social media page, and she said she chose to be so open about her father’s battle in the hopes of saving others.
“I’ve watched countless people on social media hanging out in groups and visiting with friends. I decided to share everything because I think people need to understand the reality of (the virus). If I could reach just one person and make them stop and think about what they are doing, then it will be worth it sharing so many personal details,” Holt stated.
This week, signs of wellwishes were posted outside of the high school addressed to both Hooker and Green.