REEVES — A Reeves teenager is on a mission to show appreciation and support for law enforcement.
Mia Thomas, 14, has spent the last six years expressing her gratitude to the uniformed heroes who protect and serve with a small thoughtful gift of a prayer card, St. Michael medal or just words of encouragement.
“My main goal is to at least let as many police officers that I can know that there are more of us that like them than dislike them,” Mia said. “It’s sad how the world is treating them and I just want to do my part to give them a boost in the morning and let them know we need them.”
She is now challenging others to join her in showing their love and respect to law enforcement officers and post it on her Facebook page so that others can she what they are doing.
“I’m challenging others to make a difference and show their appreciation for law enforcement in any way — whether it’s just saying thank you, passing out cards or medals or handing out gift baskets,” Mia said.
Two hundred people are now following the Facebook page, but they would like to see more, Mia’s mother, Brandy Thomas, said.
“We have a lot of law enforcement on the page so they can see other people, not just Mia, are doing things to say thank you,” Brandy said. “We’d love to see more people out there doing more of that.”
“Whether it’s behind me or just showing it in general, my main goal is for people to start showing law enforcement that we like them and we don’t like what people are doing to them,” Mia added.
As a child, Mia had a hard time expressing her feelings because she has Asperger’s, a form of autism that can affect a person’s social interaction. But things changed six years ago when she began expressing her appreciation to law enforcement officers.
“At the time, with my autism, it was extremely hard to express myself so we were at a little Catholic bookstore and they had cards and medals of all kinds and I picked up a police card and said ‘I want this,’ ” Mia recalls. “I kept saying it over and over. My mother didn’t understand it at the time. Finally I told her I want to give it to a police officer.”
Brandy said she didn’t understand what Mia, who was 8 years old at the time, was trying to tell her.
“At the time there was some stuff on the news about how people were being really violent and mean toward police officers and in my mind it was awful and I wanted to express my thank you to them for going out to protect us even when having to deal with that,” Mia said.
After picking up a few more cards, Mia and her mother began looking for police officers to give the cards. She first approached a Lake Charles police officer working at the mall.
“With her autism it has always been hard for her to express herself, especially to new people, but she walked right straight up to that officer and thanked him for protecting us and gave him the card,” Brandy said, adding the moment made her cry.
“It was so out of character for her,” she continued. “With her Asperger’s, she was very quiet and did not like to be the center of anything, this has opened her up and she has come out of her shell. She’s now able to express herself more.”
Over the years, the Thomases — which also includes father Will and younger sister Maddie, 11 — have loss count of how many prayer cards, medals, cards and other tokens they have handed out to law enforcement officers but estimates they have handed out more than 800 prayer cards and more than 600 prayer medals and coins. They gave out about 300 business card style prayer cards to police in Houston and Galveston, Texas.
“Everywhere we go we always stop….in small towns, big towns, If we have some time we stop at a police office and try to reach as many police officers as we can,” Brandy said. “It doesn’t matter where we are at. If we’re driving down the road and there is a police office, we are pulling in.”
She has given cards to police officers in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and West Virginia. She’s also sent prayer cards with her handprint to police officers in Chicago, Oregon, Washington, D.C., New York and Puerto Rico.
“Small towns have the cutest reactions,” Mia said, noting that many officers show their appreciation by giving her patches and coins or taking photographs with her.
About 50 officers have also signed a Back the Blue flag, which she proudly displays in her room.
Mia plans to expand her appreciation to law enforcement officers with a new project. She plans to release the details in the future.
Mia also visits 4-H and veterans groups where she encourages others to thank members of law enforcement through her Mia’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Challenge.
She has also been nominated and received several awards for her efforts including the Presidential Volunteer Service Award signed by former President Donald Trump and a Servant Leadership Award from the Homeschool Legal Defense Association. She was also a distinguished finalist for the Prudential Spirit of Community Award.
“I think it is very amazing to be recognized for this, but I don’t do it for the recognition,” Mia said. “I do it for the hope that other people can see my message,” Mia said.
She was also one of 10 people selected to travel to Europe for a game show on Disney Plus, but the production was halted by COVID-19.
When she’s not showing support to law enforcement, Mia enjoys drawing, painting and sewing. She also volunteers with food drives and is active in church. She is also the Louisiana representative for the Be Strong anti-bullying group.
Pending her ACT test Mia, who is home-schooled, hopes to take on-line college courses this fall. She hopes to become a robotic surgeon.
Follow Mia’s challenge on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Miasleachallenge