14-year-old dies in Fort Polk house fire

Fort Polk officials are investigating a fatal housing fire that occurred Tuesday night and claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy, according to officials.

Fort Polk spokesperson Kim Reischling said that at about 8:49 p.m., Fort Polk emergency services responded to a report of a residential fire in the Palmetto Terrace neighborhood on the installation.

The fire was extinguished, Reischling said, but responders located the deceased body of the male child inside the home.

The cause of the fire and death are currently under investigation by Fort Polk fire officials, Reischling said.

The Palmetto Terrace housing area includes a mix of old and new housing units, but Reischling did confirm that the fire occurred at an older housing unit.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

