A 17-year-old Lake Charles College Prep student was arrested Wednesday and charged with illegal carrying of a weapon in a firearm free zone and possession of a stolen firearm, authorities said.
Dean of Students Freddie Harrison received the initial report of a gun in a backpack at the end of the school day and notified T.J. Bell, a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office school resource officer. Deputies arrived at the high school at approximately 3:30 p.m., where the student had been detained by school personnel, Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman, said.
Upon questioning, the student confessed to bringing the gun to school and turned in the backpack, Sabrah Kingham, director of education, said. Additional law enforcement and the student's parents were called immediately upon the student's confession.
The investigation did not interrupt normal school activities and was "a very quick turnaround" between the initial report, investigation and safe retrieval of the weapon, Kingham said.
LCCP sent a mass message Wednesday evening to all parents, notifying them of the arrest and assuring them of the school's cooperation with law enforcement, stating that "at no time was anyone in danger," Kingham said.
The investigation revealed the student brought the weapon to school "more as a status symbol" rather than with "malicious intent," Kingham said.
After further investigation, it was learned the gun had been previously reported stolen through the Lake Charles Police Department. The student was booked in the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
Det. Larry Cormier is the lead investigator.