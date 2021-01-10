A 19-year-old Lake Charles man has been arrested for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly telling authorities he had just killed a family member.
Patrick T. Amos was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Judge Derrick Kee set his bond at $175,000.
On Jan. 6, at approximately 6:30 a.m., deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 2200 block of Hodges Street in reference to a possible murder.
The complainant advised dispatchers that a man she did not know contacted her on social media, stating he had just attempted to kill someone and needed a ride, authorities said. The caller stated the man gave her his exact location, which she relayed to dispatchers.
Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said deputies, upon arrival, located Amos, who she said was covered in blood. While speaking with deputies, he told them he killed a family member, Vincent said.
Amos gave deputies the location where the victim was located, which is also where the incident occurred according to authorities. When deputies arrived they located the victim and observed her to be covered in blood and suffering from numerous lacerations to her arms, legs, and head.
The woman was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to Vincent.
Amos allegedly admitted consuming meth throughout that night and also allegedly said he was being tormented by a demon that was inside the family member and said he attempted to kill it with a large knife and then fled the scene, according to authorities.
Rodney Daigle Jr., was the arresting deputy.
Det. Barrett Savoie is the lead investigator on this case.