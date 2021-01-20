JENNINGS – Criminal mischief, aggravated battery and simple damage to property calls were among the most common calls handled by the Jennings Police Department in 2020, according to annual crime statistics released by Police Chief Danny Semmes.
“Property crimes were up generally and our misdemeanor calls for personal crimes such as battery and domestic violence were up,” Semmes said.
Semmes attributes the increase to the COVD-19 lockdown which put people in the same place together for longer periods of times impacting emotions.
According to recently released crime figures, criminal mischief was up 100 percent with aggravated battery being up 80 percent. Disturbing the peace calls were also up 30 percent with domestic disturbance calls increasing by 8 percent.
Non-criminal damage to property also increased 22 percent with simple criminal damage to property increasing by 15 percent.
Overall, Semmes said the city’s crime stats, including violent crimes, are holding steady.
The city saw only one homicide in 2020 as compared to two in 2019. All cases have been solved.
The number of shootings remained at 6 in 2019 and 2020 with only two stabbings reported in both years.
“I think as compared with surrounding areas that our stats show the Jennings area has improved over the past years and I think we are headed in the right direction,” he said.
The police department has increased its presence throughout the city and police officers have been proactive which have helped lower the crime rate in many areas, Semmes said. He said the public is also assisting police by reporting more incidents.
“Even with COVID and two hurricanes last year, things are going pretty well as far as (crime) stats.” he said. “We are hoping to have an even better year and be more proactive in looking for the criminal element.”
The goal for 2021 is to continue to focus on illegal drug activity which is often linked to other crimes including thefts and burglaries, he said
Simple burglaries were up 4 percent in 2020 while most other burglaries including vehicle burglaries were down. Vehicle burglaries were down 63 percent last year. Residential burglaries were also down 41 percent.
Armed robberies were also down 50 percent with simple robberies up 3 percent. Thefts were also down 5 percent
Unclassified deaths were down 18 percent with one suicide reported last year.