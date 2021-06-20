Holding the Olympics during an ongoing pandemic doesn’t make sense to me. Why are the Olympics still going to be held despite warnings from medical professionals?
Unfortunately, it comes down to money.
Public sentiment in Japan has been generally opposed to holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, according to an Associated Press report released this week. Those sentiments are partly based on fears the coronavirus will spike as almost 100,000 people — athletes and coaches — enter the country for both events.
The government’s main medical adviser Dr. Shigeru Omi has said it’s “abnormal” to hold the Olympics during a pandemic. So far, only 5 percent of Japanese are fully vaccinated, he reported.
The second-largest selling newspaper in Japan, the Asahi Shimbun, has called for the Olympics to be canceled. So have other regional newspapers.
Still, they are going ahead. The Host City Contract gives the International Olympic Committee the sole authority to cancel. If Japan cancels, it would have to compensate the IOC.
And there are billions at stake, according to the AP report. Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion — but government audits suggest it could be much more.
“Estimates suggest a cancellation could cost the IOC $3 billion-$4 billion in lost broadcast rights income. Broadcast income and sponsors account for 91 percent of the IOC income, and American network NBCUniversal provides about 40 percent of the IOC’s total income,” the AP reported.
Fans from abroad have been banned already, and a decision on local fans attending Olympic venues is expected this week.
Lunch programs
Where can I go for help in providing meals for my daughter while she is out of school for the summer?
There are two programs that can help.
The city of Lake Charles Summer Food Service Program has partnered with The Healthy School Food Collaborative to provide meals free of charge for students this summer.
This program is for all students 18 or younger regardless of income, race or nationality. All children residing in the city limits are eligible to participate.
The meals are shelf and pantry ready and each delivery includes breakfast, lunch and snack food items. To register to receive these meals, visit www.cityoflakecharles.com/summerfeeding or call 491-1271.
Also, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department’s Summer Food Service Program is offered at several locations within the parish.
The police jury says lunch will be served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, until July 30. The sites will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday on Sunday, July 4.
All children ages 18 and under will receive meals at no charge, and no registration is required, according to the police jury.
Here are the locations where the grab-and-go meals are being served:
DeQuincy Recreation Center, 507 Oak St., DeQuincy DeQuincy Primary School, 3024 McNeese St., DeQuincy First Baptist Church, 401 S. Huntington St., Sulphur Sulphur Housing Authority, 312 Brooks St., Sulphur W.T. Henning Elementary School, 774 Henning Drive, Sulphur Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa. Managan Recreation Center, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake Western Heights Elementary School, 1100 Elizabeth St., Westlake Vinton Elementary School, 1610 Hampton St., Vinton Vinton Recreation Center (Ward 7 Recreation), 1615 Horridge St., Vinton.
