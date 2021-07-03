JENNINGS - The city will host a patriotic salute to America on Saturday, July 3 with the 29th annual Stars and Stripes celebration featuring a myriad of activities in and around Founders Park on Main Street,
The pre-Fourth of July celebration promises a bang-up holiday for everyone, according to City Project Coordinator Lin Fake.
“This is our first big festival since COVID-19 because we weren’t able to have it last year so we are really looking forward to everyone coming out to have a good time and enjoy good music and food,” Fake said.
The family-friendly event is open free to the public, 4-8:30 p.m. in and around Founder’s Park.
Fake said the new location will allow for better parking and an easier set up for the festival booths.
Activities will include outdoors games, craft booths, food vendors, live music and fireworks.
Live entertainment begins at 4 p.m. with Kegan Navarre performing until 6 p.m. Bernie Alan and the Bernie Alan Band will entertain from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Games for all ages including corn hole and bean bag toss will be located along the streets in and around the park.
Local church groups and other organizations will have food booths featuring Cajun oriental cuisine, barbecue, watermelons and much more.
Several craft and informational booths will also be set up during the event.
The W.H. Tupper General Merchandise Museum , 311 N. Main Street, will also open its doors with a special $1 admission. The museum houses the entire inventory, including toys, games, period fashions, fabric, medicines, antique automotive parts and hardware, of the rural store that closed in 1949.
Within the same building is the Louisiana Telephone Museum, which chronicles a century of telephone communication and other displays from Jennings’ history. The Old Magnolia Gift Shop located next door offers Louisiana gifts, souvenirs, toys and more.
A fireworks display, under the direction of the Jennings Fire Department, will light-up the sky at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be released from the Jennings Airport, but spectators can view the spectacular colorful display from most spots in the city.
Everyone is urged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the festivities. Ice chests will also be allowed.
Free parking will be available in the downtown area within walking distance of the park.
For more information, call 821-5532.