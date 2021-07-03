Fireworks

The city’s fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

 Rick Hickman

The City of Lake Charles’ annual Red White Blue & You family-friendly event will make its anticipated in-person return this weekend with its fireworks show over the lake on Sunday.

The celebration will mark the return of one of the most anticipated events that has been missed following the past year of COVID-19 protocols and historic weather events for the local area.

“The City of Lake Charles is ecstatic to bring fireworks back as we celebrate Independence Day. We thank all of the private sponsors who fund this display annually,” Mayor Nic Hunter stated.

“It has been incredible to witness a number of signature events return to the City over the past several weeks and I truly believe it is much needed in light of everything this community has been through. We are proud to play a part in bringing back these experiences that are so critical to quality of life and we hope to see many families out enjoying the show this weekend.”

Beginning at 7 p.m., food trucks will begin lining up along Bord du Lac Drive to serve up a variety of local cuisines and fan-favorite treats. The public is encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs down to the lakefront where the city’s impressive fireworks show will begin at 9:15.

The fireworks will be choreographed to music that will be played on speakers mounted along the lakefront area. The music will be simulcast on KBYS McNeese Radio 88.3 FM, and spectators may also tune in from their car radio or other listening device.

To further help embrace the patriotic spirit for the day, the Mayor’s Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission Queens will be on hand to distribute complimentary American flags to the public to wave throughout the evening.

