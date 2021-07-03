Red, White and Boom returns to Moss Bluff tonight

Red, White and Boom, a Fourth of July celebration, will return to Moss Bluff this Saturday. The free, family-friendly, community event will be held at the Moss Bluff Soccer Complex, 256 Jones Road from 5-9 p.m.
Hosted by the Moss Bluff Civic Club, the alcohol-free event will feature free refreshments including drinks, popcorn and cotton candy, as well as food trucks, live entertainment by The Flamethrowers and a spectacular closing firework show. “Our goal is just to gather together as a community because 2020 was definitely a crazy year,” Abigael Barton-Self, event coordinator, said.
“We’re hoping to gather together and bring some light to the area this year.”
Hosted on the lawn of soccer field, Barton-Self said the event is “picnic style” with guests invited to bring their blankets, tents and lawn chairs to enjoy the festivities. The Flamethrowers will be playing throughout the evening with a “wide variety” of styles and fan favorites.
Ten food vendors will be on site with items to sell including Hi-Licious, Oh Taste and See, Ailene’s Asian Grill, Soul Sister’s Food and Catering, Fire and Ice and snow cone trucks. “That was a huge hit last time because it’s so hot,” she said.
The evening will include a salute to the armed forces at 6:30 p.m. as well. “We just wanted to take some time to recognize those in our community that have served,” she said.
“We’re going to play the armed forces march and ask them to stand when their song comes on so we can recognize them and show our appreciation.”
The event will be a “come and go as your please” affair and guests are allowed to bring in outside food for their picnic. “We just ask that they bring no alcohol, of course,” she said.
Red, White and Boom will end with a festive firework show starting at 8:45 p.m. For more information visit, www.boommb.com.