How long does it take for fuel to leave Houston via the Colonial Pipeline and arrive in Virginia?
Transit times for gasoline to pass through Colonial’s network of pipelines that allow oil products to flow from the U.S. Gulf Coast, up to its North Carolina hub, and then on to New York Harbor, is 14 days and 16 hours, at a speed of about 5 miles per hour, according to the most recent schedule sent to shippers and obtained by Bloomberg News.
Diesel and jet fuel, which are heavier and more dense, need about 19 days to make the same 1,600-mile trip.
“Colonial’s pipeline system is made up of several key arteries. Gasoline moves on Line 1 from Houston to Greensboro, N.C., while other fuels travel on Line 2. Together, they can carry about 2.5 million barrels a day,” the magazine reports. “From North Carolina, a line with room for about 900,000 barrels a day of fuel serves New York Harbor, where millions of drivers can access supply, as well as key airports, such as John F. Kennedy International and Newark Liberty International.”
Is it legal to ride in the open bed of a pickup truck on state roads?
No passengers are allowed to ride in the back of pickup trucks on an interstate highway. Children under the age of 12 are not allowed to ride in pickup truck beds on highways, especially when they are not secured by an enclosing.
The only exception to this rule is for parades.
