I thought Louisiana was going to stay in daylight savings time? When is it going to happen?
A bill signed into law by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards last year says the state will adopt daylight saving time as the year-round standard time.
But, there’s one more hurdle still to be crossed — the law only goes into effect if the U.S. Congress amends current federal law to allow states to decide whether or not they adopt daylight saving time as their year-round standard time.
If that should happen while the state is in daylight saving time, the state will not return to standard time.
Daylight savings time, observed this year from March 14 until Nov. 7, began in the U.S. in the early 1900s as way to conserve energy. Because the sun sets an hour later during the federally-mandated time period, supporters argued households use less electricity, and people are more active since they tend to stay outside longer.
Other states have already decided to forgo changing clocks forward and backward each year. Oregon and Washington state both have laws on the books to have daylight saving time all year; however, Oregon’s time depends on what California does.
Florida also passed a similar law that is also pending congressional approval. Along with getting rid of the twice-a-year clock change, it also moves Florida’s panhandle from the Central time zone to Eastern.
Hawaii and Arizona do not take part in daylight saving time.
FEMA appeal
I need some guidance on how to file an appeal letter with FEMA. Any help would be appreciated.
There are several resources available to anyone who needs assistance with writing an appeal letter to FEMA, according to their National Processing Service Center.
When filing an application with FEMA, it is important to answer each question and identify all damage to the home, vehicle, or other items. If the application is not complete, the letter you receive from FEMA may state you did not qualify for assistance.
“Your providing more information may help in securing assistance. Taking a few more steps can possibly lead to additional funding, assistance for rebuilding or more time in a rental home until you are back on your feet,” the center stated in a news release to the American Press.
Remember, the appeal needs to be postmarked within 60 days of the date on the decision letter.
Here are tips offered by FEMA:
l In-person disaster assistance service is available now at a Recovery Service Center in Lake Charles at Washington-Marion Magnet High School, 2802 Pineview St. The center is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday through July 15.
l Disaster Case Management works with eligible Hurricane Laura survivors needing ongoing recovery support with their appeals and documentation. An appointment can be made by calling 844-711-9326.
l If you need more proof of the damage to your home, you can consider a third-party inspection. With your approval, a representative of a nonprofit organization or a FEMA assistance specialist will help document the damage to try to qualify your application for additional FEMA repair funds.
l Specialists at the FEMA Helpline are available every day to answer your questions and suggest ways to provide the missing information. For example, they can advise what documents FEMA will accept as proof of occupancy. If your lease was destroyed in a flood, perhaps you have a utility bill you can provide. Call 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585 for help.
l If you need help with writing the appeal letter, is there a relative, a neighbor or a volunteer in the community who would be willing to help with this? You will need to give your written permission before sending the appeal letter.
l If you have a legal question or need help with your appeal letter, survivors from Hurricanes Laura and Delta and the 2021 winter storms can receive help from a lawyer through Disaster Legal services free to low income disaster survivors. The Lake Charles number to call for those services is 439-0377 or toll free 877-256-0639.
Appeal letters and supporting documents may be submitted to FEMA by fax or mail or via a FEMA online account at disasterassistance.gov. The mailing address is FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055; and the fax number is 800-827-8112, Attention: FEMA.
Informer is written by Crystal Stevenson, American Press executive editor. To ask a question, call 494-4098 and leave voice mail, or email informer@americanpress.com.