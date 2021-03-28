The hurricanes destroyed many street lights throughout Lake Charles over 7 months ago. What is the goal to have all the street lights operational once again?
Entergy has been working diligently on street lighting and private area lighting repairs, said Margaret Harris, Entergy customer service representative for Lake Charles.
“In most cases, we have returned to normal service levels on street lighting and private area lighting repairs,” she said. “However, there are still challenges in acquiring steel, concrete and fiberglass poles and certain decorative globes which slows our ability to make those lighting repairs or replacements.”
Harris said her office is asking residents to notify them if they know of a street light that is in need of repair. There are three options for reporting the street light concern.
• Go to Entergy’s website, entergy.com, and select Residential, Entergy Louisiana. Under Products and Services, there is a link to report a lighting issue and scroll down to enter a street light outage by its physical address.
• Customers also have the option of setting up on the MyEntergy app to report a street light repair by address.
• Report by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (800-368-3749).
Harris said it is helpful for Entergy team members if residents mark the street light pole with a ribbon or caution tape to draw attention to the location being reported.
“We are most grateful to our customers and to the communities we serve for being patient during the process of restoring and rebuilding power into our community including the repair of street lights after Hurricanes Laura and Delta,” Harris said.
•
Informer is written by Crystal Stevenson, American Press executive editor. To ask a question, call 494-4098 and leave voice mail, or email informer@americanpress.com.