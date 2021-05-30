How do I replace my daughter’s Social Security card? It was ruined during last week’s flooding and I’ll need when it’s time to register for school.
To replace a Social Security card for a child, you’ll need to gather documents proving your child’s identity and citizenship or immigration status. You will also need documents proving your identity and either your relationship to the child or custody agreement.
Once you have gathered the necessary documents, you must complete an application for a Social Security card.
The completed application and documents can then be mailed and brought in person to the local Social Security office.
It’s important to note that all documents must be either originals or certified copies by the issuing agency.
“We cannot accept photocopies or notarized copies of documents,” the Social Security Association said. “Any documents you mail to us will be returned to you along with a receipt.”
If approved, the new card will be mailed within 10 business days from the date on the receipt. The replacement card will have the same number as the previous card.
Vaccine passports
What’s the deal on vaccination passports? Will I have to have it to go on vacation this summer?
The Department of Homeland Security on Friday said “there will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”
Other countries are a different matter.
Already, the European Union, some Asian governments and the airline industry are scrambling to develop COVID-19 vaccine passports. They are working on systems that would allow travelers to use mobile phone apps to prove they have been vaccinated, helping them avoid quarantine requirements at their destinations.
