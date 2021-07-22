Are there medical transportation services in Calcasieu Parish? If so, how does one qualify and is there a cost?
The Louisiana Department of Health offers non-emergency medical transportation and non-emergency ambulance transportation to Medicaid beneficiaries.
All Medicaid beneficiaries, who are eligible for transportation services, and do not receive transportation services through a managed care plan, can contact Southeastrans — 1-855-325-7626 — to schedule a ride.
Medicaid beneficiaries who do receive transportation services from a managed care plan should contact the call centers as follows:
Aetna Better Health — 877-917-4150;
Healthy Blue — 866-430-1101;
AmeriHealth Caritas — 888-913-0364;
Louisiana Healthcare Connections — 855-369-3723;
United Healthcare Community Plan — 866-726-1472.
Medicaid beneficiaries are asked to call transportation dispatch offices at least 48 hours before the transport is required. Transportation to out-of-state appointments may be arranged but does require prior approval and participants are asked to give longer than a 48-hour notice. Also, participants under 17 must be accompanied by an attendant.
All Medicaid beneficiaries with full benefits who do not otherwise have access to transportation and due to health conditions are unable to ride in a standard vehicle or wheelchair van may qualify for non-emergency ambulance transportation. In order to request a trip, a valid Certification of Ambulance Transportation must be completed and submitted to the transportation broker prior to transport.
The form must be submitted to one of the following agencies:
Aetna Better Health — phone: 855-242-0802; fax: 844-418-0531; email: RideRequest@onecallcm.com.
AmeriHealth Caritas — phone: 225-726-2800; fax: 225-448-2017; email: LACompliance@southeastrans.com.
Healthy Blue — phone: 844-349-4324; fax: 337-366-6760; email: Facility@CallMediTrans.com.
Louisiana Healthcare Connections — phone: 866-595-8133; fax: 866-590-4183; email: LHCC_MemberAdvocate@CENTENE.COM.
United Healthcare Community Plan — phone: 866-886-4081; fax: 877-457-3349; email: TXLAExceptions@modivcare.com.
The Calcasieu Council on Aging also offers transportation services for seniors over 60 and disabled people. The services are free of charge. They can be reached by 337-474-2583 and asking for the Transit Department. Priority is given to non-emergency medical appointments on a first-come, first-serve basis.
As a recipient of a 5317 grant through the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the Calcasieu Council on Aging now has two 12-passenger handicap-accessible buses, each with wheelchair lifts and two wheelchair spaces. They’ve also received a 5310 grant, which allowed them to purchase a third bus that accommodates eight passengers.
Informer is written by Crystal Stevenson, American Press executive editor. To ask a question, call 494-4098 and leave voice mail, or email informer@americanpress.com