What is the current status of the impeachment proceedings against the New York governor?
Officials in the New York state Assembly said Thursday their impeachment investigation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is nearing completion and set an Aug. 13 deadline for him to submit evidence in his defense.
In the days after the attorney general of New York released her damning report of Cuomo — accusing him of being a serial sexual harasser and his office of trying to undermine the investigation — key New York Democrats said they were all in on starting impeachment proceedings.
The governor has also lost the support of President Joe Biden, who has said Cuomo should resign.
Just like in Congress, the lower chamber starts the impeachment process by voting on whether to impeach the governor. The Democratic caucus has a supermajority in New York’s assembly — 107 votes.
When it’s time to vote on impeachment, it only takes a majority of lawmakers to successfully impeach the governor. In New York, that means 76 of the chamber’s 150 members. Even if a sizable chunk of Cuomo’s party decided not to impeach him, there are still 43 Republicans to make up the difference.
New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told the Washington Post this week it was “abundantly clear” that Cuomo “has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office.”
Heastie said the assembly will move as quickly as possible on impeachment.
Assembly Democrats aren’t just investigating sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. They’re also looking into whether his aides tried to hide nursing home deaths of the coronavirus and a book deal in which he made millions.
If Cuomo is charged by the assembly, he is removed from office temporarily while the next phase continues — the impeachment trial.
In the trial, an impeachment court made up of senators and judges from the state’s highest court decides whether to convict him of the charges the assembly approved and, thus, whether to remove him from office permanently.
A successful conviction requires two-thirds vote, and the magic number is 46. The state Senate is also controlled by Democrats, who hold 43 of the 63 seats.
Cuomo’s office said Thursday he will be cooperating with the impeachment investigation.
