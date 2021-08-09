17367294-jpg

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo clasp hands during a rally at the Javits Convention Center.

 Richard Drew

What is the current status of the impeachment proceedings against the New York governor?

Officials in the New York state Assembly said Thursday their impeachment investigation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is nearing completion and set an Aug. 13 deadline for him to submit evidence in his defense.

In the days after the attorney general of New York released her damning report of Cuomo — accusing him of being a serial sexual harasser and his office of trying to undermine the investigation — key New York Democrats said they were all in on starting impeachment proceedings.

The governor has also lost the support of President Joe Biden, who has said Cuomo should resign.  

Just like in Congress, the lower chamber starts the impeachment process by voting on whether to impeach the governor. The Democratic caucus has a supermajority in New York’s assembly — 107 votes.

When it’s time to vote on impeachment, it only takes a majority of lawmakers to successfully impeach the governor. In New York, that means 76 of the chamber’s 150 members. Even if a sizable chunk of Cuomo’s party decided not to impeach him, there are still 43 Republicans to make up the difference.

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told the Washington Post this week it was “abundantly clear” that Cuomo “has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office.”

Heastie said the assembly will move as quickly as possible on impeachment.

Assembly Democrats aren’t just investigating sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. They’re also looking into whether his aides tried to hide nursing home deaths of the coronavirus and a book deal in which he made millions.

If Cuomo is charged by the assembly, he is removed from office temporarily while the next phase continues — the impeachment trial.

In the trial, an impeachment court made up of senators and judges from the state’s highest court decides whether to convict him of the charges the assembly approved and, thus, whether to remove him from office permanently.

A successful conviction requires two-thirds vote, and the magic number is 46. The state Senate is also controlled by Democrats, who hold 43 of the 63 seats.

Cuomo’s office said Thursday he will be cooperating with the impeachment investigation.

Informer is written by Crystal Stevenson, American Press executive editor. To ask a question, call 494-4098 and leave voice mail, or email informer@americanpress.com.

 

More from this section

La. breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

  • Updated
La. breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surged Tuesday to record levels, with 2,112 largely unvaccinated people in hospital beds struggling and hospital leaders describing facilities overrun with patients.

Suspects sought in attempted burglaries

  • Updated
Suspects sought in attempted burglaries

JENNINGS — Authorities are searching for suspects believed to be involved in two separate attempted burglaries of residences in rural Jeff Davis Parish.

Stars and Stripes celebration is today at Founders Park

  • Updated
Stars and Stripes celebration is today at Founders Park

JENNINGS - The city will host a patriotic salute to America on Saturday, July 3 with the 29th annual Stars and Stripes celebration featuring a myriad of activities in and around Founders Park on Main Street,

Fort Polk to host Freedom Fest 2021 on Sunday

  • Updated
Fort Polk to host Freedom Fest 2021 on Sunday

Fort Polk and JRTC Commanding General Brig. Gen. David Doyle is inviting the community to join its military neighbors in celebrating the return of its highly anticipated FreedomFest concert and fireworks event this weekend.