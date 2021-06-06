Can you tell me how each Louisiana lawmaker voted on the proposal to allow gun owners to carry concealed firearms without a permit?
With no debate, the Senate voted 27-9 on Tuesday to send the proposal to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk.
The measure would allow anyone 21 years or older in Louisiana to carry a concealed handgun without needing a permit, unless they are barred under another law from having a firearm. Gun owners wanting concealed carry would no longer have to take nine hours of training on gun safety, get a background check or pay a fee to the Louisiana State Police.
The House had earlier added language to the bill to create a one-hour online concealed handgun education course that would be available for free for people who want to voluntarily take it.
Those voting for the bill were Sens. Mark Abraham, Bret Allain II, Louis Bernard, Stewart Cathey Jr., Heather Cloud, Patrick Connick, Patrick Page Cortez, Michael “Big Mike” Fesi, Franklin Foil, Cameron Henry Jr., Bob Hensgens, Sharon Hewitt, Ronnie Johns, Eddie J. Lambert , Patrick McMath, Barry Milligan, Fred “T-Fred” Mills Jr., Robert Mills, Beth Mizell, John “Jay” Morris III, Barrow Peacock, Rogers Pope, Mike Reese, Gary Smith Jr., Kirk Talbot, Mack “Bodie” White Jr. and Glen Womack.
Those voting against were Sens. Regina Ashford Barrow, Gerald Boudreaux, Joseph “Joe” Bouie, Cleo Fields, Jimmy Harris, Katrina Jackson, W. Jay Luneau, Karen Carter Peterson and Edward Price.
Absent were Sens. Gregory Tarver and Rick Ward III.
Construction update
Is there a projected completion date for the long promised, eagerly anticipated Coach Williams Drive extension project?
Construction on Coach Williams Drive is 46 percent complete, according to Parish Engineer John Bruce.
It is projected that the construction will be completed in December 2021,” Bruce said. “The first phase of that project, the roundabout at its intersection with Old Spanish Trail, has been completed and is in service.”
