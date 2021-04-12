Why are most children not yet eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19?
The reason for this is that vaccine manufacturers have not yet completed clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in pediatric age groups, according to Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious diseases physician.
No COVID-19 vaccine will be approved for use in children until it has been demonstrated to be safe and effective in that age group.
“In the coming months, we will hear about the results from the trials as they enroll and study these COVID-19 vaccines in each pediatric group,” Rajapakse said. “We have no real reason to think that the results will be significantly different than what we have seen in adults. But, obviously, children are a unique population. And, so, that’s why we need to ensure that they’re studied in pediatric age group. We need to demonstrate and prove that they are in fact safe and effective in that age group.”
Rajapakse said based on the ages that are now being enrolled in the trials, it is likely the approval for use in children over 12 will come first before approval for use in younger age groups.
Rajapakse said until children are approved to be vaccinated for COVID-19, eligible adults who live with children should be vaccinated for COVID-19.
“The reason for that is that we are trying to achieve herd immunity to try to slow down and stop the pandemic,” she said. “This refers to when you have enough of a population that is immune to an infection that the infection cannot easily jump from one person to the other. Herd immunity slows down transmission, so even if children are not yet eligible for vaccination, if the adults around them are vaccinated, that provides them with some protection.”
She said until children are approved to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the Mayo Clinic is encouraging any adults who are eligible and live with children to be vaccinated.
