I received my second vaccination more than three weeks ago. Is it safe to take my mask off when I’m outdoors at my granddaughter’s graduation barbecue celebration next weekend?
People fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.
“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 briefing. “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normal.”
Walensky said the science supports the updated CDC guidance that “anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities — large or small — without wearing a mask or physical distancing.”
Walensky said once someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final dose.
She did warn, however, that those who are immune compromised should speak with their doctors before giving up their masks.
Also, the requirement to wear masks during travel — on buses, trains, planes and public transportation — still stands, Walensky said.
School zone lights
Most schools in the area have flashing lights on the roads by schools. There are three schools in DeQuincy on a major highway from Texas and they have no lights. Why don’t they have lights?
All school zone flashing lights are purchased through partnerships with the entities that are responsible for the roadway, according to Holly Holland, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
“We would certainly consider a partnership with any entity that approaches us to improve the safety of our stakeholders,” Holland said.”
