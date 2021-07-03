Fort Polk to host Freedom Fest 2021 on Sunday

Fort Polk and JRTC Commanding General Brig. Gen. David Doyle is inviting the community to join its military neighbors in celebrating the return of its highly anticipated FreedomFest concert and fireworks event this weekend.
Country-music performers Trent Cowie Band and Randell King will be providing the entertainment for this year’s event that brings together military members and their families with residents from the surrounding communities in one freeto-attend celebration honoring the nation’s Independence Day.
In a formal release announcing the event, Brig. Gen. Doyle expressed his excitement, along with the entire installation, in getting to host the anticipated event.
“We are pleased to be able to share this event with our local communities and look forward to a fantastic 4th of July celebration,” Doyle stated.
The first performer to take the stage will be the Trent Cowie Band, a band with its roots in nearby southeastern Texas that describes itself as a “country band with a taste of Rock and Roll.” They are sure to bring crowds to their feet by performing hits including “She Don’t Like Roses” and “Drive.” Singer Randell King will also be performing near his west Texas hometown of Hereford. A self-taught musician, King originally formed an Americana band, the Randell King Band, that released the album Old Dirt Road before splitting. King made a solo career after the split and ventured into traditional country music. He released his debut album “Another Bullet” in 2016 and followed it up with a second album in 2018 with the hit single “Tuggin’ on my Heartstrings”.
Fort Polk gates will open at 5 p.m. Sunday to allow visitors to enter the installation and make their way to designated visitor parking areas. Parking will be allowed at the Commissary building, the Post Exchange parking lot and at the former Commissary parking lot, where visitors will have access to a shuttle to transport them to Headquarters Field.
Multiple food and drink vendors will be at the event to serve up traditional fair foods and local treats, and static displays will be set up for for families to enjoy. Visitors who wish to drink alcoholic beverages must receive a wristband at designated areas before purchasing drinks.
The event will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. with the National Anthem and a flyover by 1-5 AV. Trent Cowie Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. The event will conclude with a large firework display.
Fort Polk officials remind visitors that Military Police will be maintaining safety and security during the event, and that all personal belongings will be subject to search at the event’s entry points. Backpacks, coolers and similar containers are prohibited, along with cannabis and recreational drugs.