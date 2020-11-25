Cleanup operations in the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Delta led to a historical discovery in downtown DeRidder recently.
Last week, as crews ripped up the damaged flooring inside the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce’s office building at 111 North Washington St., workers discovered a subfloor bearing the name of the city’s earliest drug store.
“It was a surprising find to chamber members; we didn’t realize it was there or that this building had once served as the city pharmacy,” chamber executive director Lisa Adams said.
The words “City Drug Store” are now visible in the building’s entryway, spelled out in original hexagon-shaped porcelain tiles facing away from the building’s interior. Adams said the position of the words lead her and others to believe that part of the building was actually part of the city’s original sidewalk structure.
As crews further ripped away the damaged flooring, other words were found in the porcelain tile reading “Kodaks” and “Victrolas.”
A photograph located by Beauregard Museum director Elona Weston depicts the building in the year 1923, and Weston located news articles showing the drug store was in operation as early as 1911.
Records at the museum identified one of the drug store’s first owners as Francis Warren Raggio Sr., and the last known owner being Jimmy Richard. Many of Richard’s surviving family members still reside in DeRidder, and as news spread of the discovery they reached out to Adams at the chamber regarding the future of the tiles.
“We’ve already decided they will remain visible and properly preserved,” Adams said.
Adams said chamber members Keith Hooper and Bo Knoblauch have volunteered to assist in preserving the flooring by placing an epoxy sealant over the tiles. The flooring will be unveiled publicly in its restored form next month during the chamber’s grand opening event to celebrate the building’s post-hurricane restoration.
Richard’s great-grandchildren, Adams said, have already been invited to attend the event.
“It will be a great event. We will be able to celebrate our restoration after two major hurricanes, while also paying tribute to DeRidder’s rich history that was rediscovered,” Adams said.