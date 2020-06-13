Holy Family Catholic School will not reopen this fall, according to a statement issued by the Rev. Aubrey Guilbeau, pastor of St. Theodore Catholic Church, and Kimberlee Gazzolo, Diocese of Lake Charles Catholic schools superintendent.
The permanent closure is a result of declining enrollment numbers and resulting financial shortfalls.
"Closing a parish school is never easy, and we know this decision is painful for our parish, too. The enrollment in 2017-2018 was 179 students; in 2018-2019, it decreased to 149; and in 2019-2020, we served only 89 students," Guillbeau said in a letter to the church's parishioners.
The coronavirus pandemic took an additional toll on the school, including its administration, faculty, students and parents. While the church provided an annual subsidy for the school's operation, inevitable instabilities related to the virus made "it impossible to predict the future," Guillbeau said.
Rather than waiting until the beginning of the new school year to make a decision, he said it would be "unfair and irresponsible to our parents, teachers, and students to tell them at the last minute that our school is closing and that they need to find a new school and/or a new job."
The Office of Catholic Schools is working with teachers and students as they transition. The Holy Family office will remain open over the next few months.