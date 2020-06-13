nwrh_0611_holf family closure-2

A sign in front of Holy Family Catholic School in Moss Bluff expresses thanks to students and faculty for the memories. The school is closing.

 
 Rick Hickman

Holy Family Catholic School will not reopen this fall, according to a statement issued by the Rev. Aubrey Guilbeau, pastor of St. Theodore Catholic Church, and Kimberlee Gazzolo, Diocese of Lake Charles Catholic schools superintendent.

The permanent closure is a result of declining enrollment numbers and resulting financial shortfalls.

"Closing a parish school is never easy, and we know this decision is painful for our parish, too. The enrollment in 2017-2018 was 179 students; in 2018-2019, it decreased to 149; and in 2019-2020, we served only 89 students," Guillbeau said in a letter to the church's parishioners.

The coronavirus pandemic took an additional toll on the school, including its administration, faculty, students and parents. While the church provided an annual subsidy for the school's operation, inevitable instabilities related to the virus made "it impossible to predict the future," Guillbeau said.

Rather than waiting until the beginning of the new school year to make a decision, he said it would be "unfair and irresponsible to our parents, teachers, and students to tell them at the last minute that our school is closing and that they need to find a new school and/or a new job."

The Office of Catholic Schools is working with teachers and students as they transition. The Holy Family office will remain open over the next few months.

More from this section

Blind voters fear loss of privacy with shift to mail voting

ATLANTA (AP) — Not that long ago, Ann Byington had to squeeze into a voting booth with a Republican poll watcher on one side and a Democrat on the other reading her voting choices out loud so her ballot could be marked for her and the selections verified.

Europe reopens many borders but not to Americans, Asians

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Europe is taking a big step toward a new normality as many countries open borders to fellow Europeans after three months of coronavirus lockdowns — but even though Europeans love their summer vacations, it's not clear how many are ready to travel again.

Documentarians turn cameras on protests, despite dangers

Christopher Frierson wasn’t expecting to be tear-gassed at a recent protest in Brooklyn, but he’s glad his camera was on. The documentary filmmaker has covered many protests and he’s never experienced anything like he did that day when a thrown water bottle was met with that kind of police r…

Pandemic leads to a bicycle boom, and shortage, around world

  • Updated

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fitness junkies locked out of gyms, commuters fearful of public transit, and families going stir crazy inside their homes during the coronavirus pandemic have created a boom in bicycle sales unseen in decades.