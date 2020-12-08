A dismal voter turnout on Saturday may have resulted in the loss of programs and operations in the future at the Beauregard Parish health unit.

According to results from the Secretary of State’s office, roughly 2,240 out of the more than 23,000 registered voters in the parish — less than 10 percent — cast their vote Saturday. The majority of those who did rejected a proposition to continue an already existing tax that benefits the health unit and its operations and programs that service the local community.

The proposition was to authorize 2.42 mills to continue to be levied, a slight increase of .18 mills since the last voter approval in 2009. The tax was estimated to bring in $670,000 each year. Without that funding, officials say programs or jobs at the health unit could be at risk in the future.

Parish Administrator Bryan McReynolds told the American Press there are enough funds available to keep the health unit operational, but only for a short time.

“We will continue to collect ad valorem taxes through the end of this year and that will support operations through 2021. After that is unknown,” McReynolds said.

McReynolds said the police jury is considering putting the item back on a ballot in the future in the hopes of approval.

More from this section

Cybersecurity firm FireEye says was hacked by nation state

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — Prominent U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye said Tuesday that it was hacked by what could only be a government with “world-class capabilities,” and the hackers stole tools the company uses to test the strength of customers' defenses.

The Latest: Mississippi coronavirus death toll tops 4,000

  • Updated

JACKSON, Miss. -- The number of people who have died of coronavirus complications in Mississippi surpassed 4,000 Tuesday, and health officials warned there will be more fatalities and hospitalizations if residents continue having non-essential social gatherings.

Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in the US

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators Tuesday released their first scientific evaluation of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and confirmed it offers strong protection, setting the stage for the government to green light the biggest vaccination effort in the nation’s history.

UK starts virus campaign with a shot watched round the world

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A nurse rolled up 90-year-old Margaret Keenan’s sleeve and administered a shot watched round the world -– the first jab in the U.K.’s COVID-19 vaccination program kicking off an unprecedented global effort to try to end a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million people.

Family: Black man shot by deputy held a sandwich, not a gun

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Civil rights and FBI investigators will help look into the fatal shooting by an Ohio sheriff's deputy of a Black man whose family says that he was holding not a gun, but a sandwich, and that he was shot in front of two toddlers and his grandmother while inside his home,…