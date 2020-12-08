A dismal voter turnout on Saturday may have resulted in the loss of programs and operations in the future at the Beauregard Parish health unit.
According to results from the Secretary of State’s office, roughly 2,240 out of the more than 23,000 registered voters in the parish — less than 10 percent — cast their vote Saturday. The majority of those who did rejected a proposition to continue an already existing tax that benefits the health unit and its operations and programs that service the local community.
The proposition was to authorize 2.42 mills to continue to be levied, a slight increase of .18 mills since the last voter approval in 2009. The tax was estimated to bring in $670,000 each year. Without that funding, officials say programs or jobs at the health unit could be at risk in the future.
Parish Administrator Bryan McReynolds told the American Press there are enough funds available to keep the health unit operational, but only for a short time.
“We will continue to collect ad valorem taxes through the end of this year and that will support operations through 2021. After that is unknown,” McReynolds said.
McReynolds said the police jury is considering putting the item back on a ballot in the future in the hopes of approval.