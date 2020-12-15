Front-line staffers receive COVID vaccine

Six front-line workers at Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital volunteered to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday. The initial test run was administered ahead of a full roll out of the vaccine that starts today.
Those who received the vaccine were Dr. Timothy Haman, chief medical officer, two emergency department nurses, a health care nurse in the hospital’s intensive care unit, a unit manager on the hospital’s COVID-19 floor and the hospital’s security director. Vaccines are given strictly on a voluntary basis, with an initial injection, followed by a booster shot 21-28 days later. Haman said the hospital is collecting names of employees, hospital contractors and physicians who want to get the vaccine. At least 70 physicians have requested to get the vaccine this week, he said.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States Dec. 11. Monday’s vaccines were administered just shy of nine months since the first confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in Southwest Louisiana in mid-March.
“This is kind of our first step to hopefully putting an end to this pandemic,” Haman said. “It’s a pretty incredible accomplishment for our health system.”
Rolling out a vaccine this quickly is hard to grasp, Haman said.
“It’s huge when you think about the fact that this pandemic started in the United States in January and February of this year,” he said. “The fact that we got a fully functional vaccine less than a year later is unreal.”
Haman said the hospital will receive anywhere from 200 to 300 vaccines, which is enough to cover employees at the emergency departments at St. Pat’s and Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, along with the ICU and COVID-19 units. The vaccines were sent to Lake Charles from St. Pat’s sister hospital, Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.
Those getting the vaccine will be monitored for any side effects, Haman said.
Haman said he understands the concerns some residents may have about potential side effects associated with a COVID-19 vaccine, especially considering how fast it was rolled out. However, he said the testing done beforehand and months’ worth of data “indicates it’s both safe and effective.”
“That’s why I felt comfortable doing it myself,” Haman said. “I’m trying to set an example that I do think this vaccine is appropriate. I think it’s important to get it.”
Donna Vanchiere has been the palliative care program manager at St. Pat’s for nearly 30 years. She said she volunteered to get the vaccine because she “completely trusts our scientists and our medical staff who are bringing this medicine to us.”
“I think it’s wonderful,” said Vanchiere, 78. “It’s a very happy day for humanity.”
Vanchiere, said her son, John, is a pediatric infectious disease specialist in Shreveport and was one of Pfizer’s principal investigators on the vaccine. After evacuating to Shreveport for Hurricane Laura, she met his team that was charged with testing 600 nursing home patients. COVID-19 vaccines shouldn’t be forced on people, Vanchiere said. She said she understands those who may have concerns with side effects.
“Anything new can be scary,” she said. “It was my choice. If I’m going to take a chance, then maybe some other people will take the chance.”
Treating patients with COVID-19 over the last nine months has been overwhelming at times, Haman said.
“It’s exhausting,” he said. “We still have a fair number of COVID patients here, but we have a little bit of capacity. We’ll do whatever we have to do to take care of our community.”
Haman encouraged residents to continue wearing face coverings and stay physically distanced. He expressed concern about a potential spike in COVID-19 cases if large gatherings take place during the Christmas holiday.
“Please try and find some alternate way to celebrate Christmas this year with fewer people and more spread out,” he said.