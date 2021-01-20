Edward Garriet III,

A former Westlake High School basketball coach has been sentenced to prison for sexual involvement with students, authorities said.

Edward Garriet III, 39, Westlake, was sentenced by Judge David Ritchie to five years in prison on two counts.

Those counts include carnal knowledge of a juvenile, 10 years in prison with 5 years suspended, plus 5 years of probation; and indecent behavior with a juvenile, 7 years in prison, 2 years suspended, plus 5 years probation, to be served concurrently to the carnal knowledge charge.

Assistant District Attorney Denisse Parrales prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Westlake Police Department investigated the case.

“I hope his victims find comfort in knowing that they saved other teenagers from being victimized by him,” Parrales said. “I hope they realize how strong they truly are.”

A native of Beaumont, Texas, Garriet had worked for the Calcasieu Parish School Board since 2001, serving as a special education teacher and coach, most recently at Westlake High School.

He had served as the head coach for the Westlake girls indoor and outdoor track and field teams as well as an assistant coach of the girls basketball team. He was also on the Rams’ football coaching staff during his tenure at the high school.

When Garriet was indicted in 2019, the District Attorney’s Office said the then-allegations revolved around four students.

Garriet is also a former McNeese State University basketball player and assistant coach for McNeese. He played for the Cowboys from 2001-2005, appearing in 108 games and starting in 60.

He was named the team’s most valuable player in the 2004-05 season when he averaged 11 points per game.

