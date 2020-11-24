JENNINGS — The last call for storm debris removal is coming soon for some Jeff Davis Parish residents.
During a meeting Monday, police jurors and contractors said residents are facing a Nov. 30 deadline for debris removal from both Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Police Juror President Donald Woods said residents who have yet to receive debris removal need to have all of their debris at the curb by Nov. 30. Those who have already seen debris removal will not see a second pass, he said. Residents who do not meet the deadline for a first debris removal or who require a second pickup will be responsible for removing the debris from their own property, he said.
“If we already made a pick up in your area then you will need to take it to the landfill,” Woods said.
Residents can haul construction and demolition debris to the parish landfill near Welsh at no cost. The landfill is open 6 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Kim Bowyer of Tetra Tech Monitoring Services said crews have made progress with debris removal in the last few days, but said the amount of debris has increased by nearly 5,000 cubic yards since the initial estimate of 40,000 cubic yards. He estimates another 30,000 cubic yards of debris remains to be removed by the Nov. 30 deadline.
“I don’t think every street will have been touched by then (Nov. 30),” Bowyer said.
It will likely take another couple of weeks to complete the cleanup, he said.
Police Juror Steve Eastman said more trucks are needed to meet the Nov. 30 deadline.
Bowyer said one of the challenges facing crews is that residents keep piling more debris out at the roadways, he said.
“The longer it takes you to pick up, the more they are going to bring up to road,” Woods said. “We’ve got to stop it.”
Jeremiah Sturgeon of KDF Enterprises said tree services, contractors and residents are still cleaning up houses and yards and piling debris at the roadways.
“That amount of debris will continue to escalate,” Sturgeon said. “So there will still be some picking up to do after the next couple of weeks and I would assume for the next couple of weeks we will still be hauling pretty diligently.”
Bowyer said debris removal has also been hindered by residents who do not separate the debris piles. Debris needs to be separated into construction and demolition and vegetation, he said.
“We can’t mix the two,” Bowyer said. “Sometimes the piles are mixed up so they are leaving that, but will haul it off later as construction and demolition.”
Police jurors Curt Guillory and Byron Buller said many areas in their districts still have debris from Hurricane Laura that has never been touched.
“There are parts of my district in Woodlawn and Police Juror Chad Talbot’s district in Lacassine that have never seen a first past made,” Buller said.
Woods said some areas outside of Lake Arthur have also not been cleared.