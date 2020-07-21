Young sentenced on drug charges

McKartney Young has been sentenced to 20 years in the Department of Corrections after the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal had earlier ruled he must be re-sentenced on an "illegally lenient" sentence he previously received on two drug charges in state district court.
Last week, a standoff at a home in Moss Bluff ended with the arrest of Young who had to be treated for dehydration at a local hospital after hiding in an attic for hours, according to authorities with the U.S. Marshal's office.
Young, who was sentenced by Judge Clayton Davis, had been scheduled to be sentenced in June on the drug charges (possession with intent) but failed to show up for his court date and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
In May, the Louisiana Supreme Court denied an appeal by Young — indicted on second-degree murder in a cold case — that cleared the way for him to be re-sentenced as a habitual offender on the sentence he previously received on the drug charges in state district court.
Young, 34, is accused of killing Misty Lynn Guillory, 15, in August of 2003.
Lake Charles police said Guillory had been walking from her home on Country Club Road when, at the corner of McNeese and Common streets, she got into a vehicle with three men. Authorities said Young, the driver of the vehicle, tried to sexually assault Guillory in a secluded area near the 4200 block of East Prien Lake Road. She was fleeing when police said the defendant ran over her with a vehicle.
Young was arrested for the crime in November 2003 and was indicted on a second-degree murder charge. That charge was dismissed in 2006 due to what the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's office said were conflicting witness statements. The D.A.'s office reopened the case in 2016 after obtaining additional evidence, resulting in a 2017 indictment for second-degree murder.
At a hearing last year in state district court, a prosecutor and defense attorney argued over issues regarding whether Young in indigent.
He was represented at that hearing by defense attorney Wilford Carter but is now being represented by defense attorneys Todd S. Clemons and Adam Johnson.
Young had been out on bond while awaiting trial on the second-degree murder charge.
On the drug charges, which he was sentenced on as a habitual offender, he could have received up to 60 years.
Young had appealed the re-sentencing decision with both the Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal which denied his appeal, and then, most recently, with the state Supreme Court, which also denied his appeal.
The defense had said a 20-year sentence for Young would be unfair.
It was the 3rd Circuit that sent Young back for re-sentencing after he had earlier received a five-year sentence that the appeal court called "illegally lenient."
District Attorney John DeRosier said at the time that prosecutors wanted the habitual offender law to be used to give Young at least 20 years.
"Whenever someone has three or more felony convictions of a certain type they can be declared by the court as a habitual offender and sentenced to an enhanced sentence because they are in fact habitual offenders," DeRosier said.
Clemons said a 20-year sentence on these particular charges would be unfair and evidence of "prosecutorial vindictiveness."
Young had been scheduled to go to trial on the murder charge in 2019 but because of ongoing motions and other issues surrounding the case, the trial got pushed back and no date has been set for trial at this time.
Additionally, all trials in state district court were pushed back because of the pandemic.